'Get basics right and promote better standards': Stark orders for new head of Metropolitan Police

·3 min read

The home secretary has spelled out to the new Scotland Yard commissioner the vast improvements she is demanding in his force's culture and performance.

Priti Patel writes in a letter to Sir Mark Rowley: 'It is absolutely vital that trust and confidence is restored and that visible, responsive policing which cuts crime is at the forefront.

"I expect the Metropolitan Police under your leadership to get the basics right and provide the first-class service expected of it."

Sir Mark starts his job in a week's time after the controversial departure of his predecessor Dame Cressida Dick, who quit after clashing with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, though she was supported in a recent independent report on her resignation.

The home secretary writes: "I also expect you, as commissioner, to promote better leadership and higher standards at every level throughout the force."

Under Dame Cressida, the Metropolitan police force was castigated over a series of scandals that led to questions over its culture and standards; the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by off-duty PC Wayne Couzens, the taking and sharing of photographs of two murdered sisters by officers, the racist and misogynist text message-sharing by officers at Charing Cross police station and the strip-searching of a young black schoolgirl.

The force is one of six put into special measures by the police watchdog Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services which recently condemned policing in England and Wales for poor performance, especially over burglary, robbery and other acquisitive crime.

'Failing'

Ms Patel writes: "That report found that on too many occasions the Met, as a force, is failing to get the basics right when dealing with these crimes, which cause immense distress to the public.

"It is deeply disappointing and unacceptable that many police forces are falling short.

"You know my view that there is an essential requirement across policing to raise the bar on standards and to get the basics right.

"As the largest force in the country, it is right for the Met to set an example in how to deal with crimes of this kind and also to beat crime down."

Read more:
Third Metropolitan Police child strip-search case under investigation, watchdog says
Who is Sir Mark Rowley?

Ms Patel also tells the new commissioner she expects him to make sure the Met meets its target of 4,557 new officer recruits and boosts non-police staff by March next year.

She adds in her letter: 'It will no doubt be a challenging time for the force, but I have every confidence that under your leadership these challenges can be overcome."

Sir Mark retired from Scotland Yard in 2017 as an assistant commissioner after leading the Counter Terror Command and after being beaten to the top job by Dame Cressida.

He was appointed in July and said at the time: "Our mission is to lead the renewal of policing by consent, which has been so heavily dented in recent years as trust and confidence have fallen.

'We will deliver more trust, less crime and high standards for London and beyond, and we will work with London's diverse communities as we together renew the uniquely British invention of 'policing by consent'."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and had an assist to pace Canada to an 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland at the women's world hockey championship Saturday in Herning, Denmark. Sarah Fillier had a goal and an assist for the Canadians, who will attempt to defend their world title and write another chapter in a historic rivalry with the United States in Sunday's gold-medal game at 1:30 p.m. ET. Switzerland and Czechia battle for bronze at 9 a.m. Sarah Nurse, Kristin O'Neill, Jessie Eldridge, Emil

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Canada's Jourdain, Makdessi lose by decision as UFC holds first fight card in France

    PARIS — Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain lost a unanimous decision to England's Nathaniel (The Prospect) Wood on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The judges scored it for 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 for London's Wood after a tight fight contested in close quarters with both landing shots. The show at Accor Arena was the UFC's first in France, which adopted regulations allowing MMA in January 2020. Former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre of Montreal was cageside for t

  • Canada African Cup of Nations soccer league hosts 1st-ever awards gala to celebrate youth players

    Canada's African Cup of Nations hosted its first-ever youth awards gala Thursday night to celebrate the league's successes since its Manitoba-based inception in 2019. The soccer league's teams and coaches gathered at the Caboto Centre for a night of food, music, and awards. "[It's] to celebrate young people, their achievements in the community. They put in a lot of hours practising, playing as well," organizer Samuel Muyisa said. Originally called the Manitoba African Cup of Nations, the non-pro

  • CF Montreal's eight-game unbeaten run snapped with 1-0 loss to Red Bulls

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s unbeaten run ended at eight games on Wednesday night after a 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls at Stade Saputo. Lewis Morgan scored the lone goal of the match right before halftime for New York (13-8-8). Montreal’s (15-9-4) run had tied a club record set earlier this year. The club also had a chance to break their single-season points record of 51, but will have to pause those celebrations as it stands at 49. The game was a contest between the two best road teams in MLS

  • 3 Blue Jays pitchers who could bolster roster as September call-ups

    Here are three pitchers who could help the Blue Jays down the stretch.