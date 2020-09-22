BasicFirst's easyMATH e-learning program guarantees you will score more than your last exam - find out how!

Aptitude-based personalised e-learning platform BasicFirst - a pioneer in e-learning programs has several solutions for students of all ages across course curriculums and fields. Working to give students everywhere the confidence they need, the platform now offers easyMATH, a mathematics program like no other.

These one-of-a-kind learning modules use the power of visualisation and coaches with decades of experience to break down complex mathematical problems in quick and easy ways. Building a unique curriculum for each student means BasicFirst puts the right students and experienced tutors together in an individual learning format that naturally produces the best results.

But just how easy is it to get started? What can you look forward to learning?

Get your basics right

Irrespective of which board you are following, focussing on getting the basics right is the best way to guarantee results. easyMATH focuses on strengthening the core math fundamentals to help every student understand more complex challenges later on.

Learn from the best

In a live classroom environment, the individual needs and goals of students can get lost. BasicFirst's e-learning gives each student an academic edge by helping them get one-on-one learning from tutors and mentors from the country's top IITs and IIMs right in their own homes. This is incredibly helpful when you have doubts and questions regarding a topic. With easy access to your teachers at any time, you can clarify unlimited doubts and questions to help you understand better and learn concepts for life.

Access a customised curriculum

With the year's coursework broken down into 45 to 100 sessions, every student from grade 6-12 can now have a personalised and adaptive syllabus that works to their strengths. Besides, self-paced, individually planned sessions, 1:1 time with experienced coaches means better understanding and retention and better overall results. All you need is to set aside 45 mins for 3-4 days in the week, and you could be off to a great future.

Score big - GUARANTEED!

Speaking of results, BasicFirst's easyMATH program is one of the only ones right now that will guarantee a better test score than your previous ones. A huge claim backed by the full refund policy if you don't score higher than your last exam. On completion of every course, every student even gets a free practice session and test to reassure them of what they have learned. With one class per week to revise throughout the academic year, ultimately, it's about helping students set the right expectations and empowering them to achieve their goals.

With the right learning techniques, now every child can unlock academic success. If you're curious about BasicFirst's unique learning program head to the website right now to find out how to start your winning streak right away. Seats are filling up fast, and early subscribers will pay just 10% to claim up to 50% off on their BasicFirst easyMATH subscription.

So move quickly, if you want to make the most of your time at home, get the maths education you've always wanted and grab a fantastic introductory offer too.

Click here to explore BasicFirst's easyMATH program, subscribe and be a winner. Offer ends soon!

This is a partnered post.

