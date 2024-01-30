Bashir in frame as England weigh up all-spin attack in second Test against India

Photograph: Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images

England landed on India’s verdant east coast on Tuesday in seemingly buoyant mood, their head coach, Brendon McCullum, revealing that Shoaib Bashir is in contention for a possible Test debut this week and an all-spin attack is not out of the question.

Off-spinner Bashir, 20, saw his entry into India delayed by visa complications but arrived on Sunday to watch England claim a 1-0 series lead. The 28-run victory in Hyderabad was not without one casualty, however, with Jack Leach now facing a race to fit for the second Test that starts on Friday after suffering a badly bruised left knee.

“Bash was with us during our camp in Abu Dhabi and he really impressed with his skillset,” McCullum told SENZ radio in his native New Zealand. “He fitted in seamlessly within the group and he’s a guy who’s got an immense amount of enthusiasm, albeit at a young age and pretty limited in his first-class experience [six matches].

“When he arrived, boys gave him a huge cheer and he got to witness something pretty special. He comes into calculations for the next Test match. If the wickets continue to spin as much as what we saw in the first Test as the series goes on, look, we won’t be afraid to play all spinners, or a balance of what we’ve got.”

The scoreline secured in Hyderabad is not unfamiliar territory for much of the touring party, having similarly taken the lead during the pandemic tour of 2021. A disintegration followed, however, their hosts far superior with bat and ball once the surfaces became more challenging to claim a dominant 3-1 victory.

What awaits the two sides in Visakhapatnam remains to be seen, with the first Test on a turning yet ultimately run-filled pitch giving India an interesting choice: go flatter and England’s batters can attack with greater impunity; increase the sharpness of turn and it will bring their less experienced spin attack into the contest even more.