Bashaw town council unanimously defeats 'wellness centre' intended for First Nations

·5 min read

Bashaw town council unanimously defeated an application from a private facility wishing to host a family wellness program for First Nations families after months of back and forth with the applicants.

The decision was made at a special council meeting Aug. 30.

James Carpenter, Tony Mucciarone and Audrey Ward applied to the Town of Bashaw to change uses at a facility at 5340 51A Street sometimes called the Bashaw Retreat Centre to a “wellness centre,” and referred to the proposed facility on official documents as the Bear Hills Wellness Centre, a reference to the district surrounding Maskwacis, a First Nations community 60 kms. northwest of Bashaw.

Documents provided to the town suggest Carpenter and Mucciarone own the facility while Ward is an employee at Maskwacis.

Town Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Theresa Fuller presented the only agenda item for the meeting to council, the application for a development permit for the building in question. As the land use was different the town’s development authority had to approve it, and as the facility is zoned “direct control” (DC) the development authority is town council.

Fuller noted this development permit application was filed in January 2022.

Fuller’s report stated that on May 20 council sent a letter to the applicants requesting more information about the proposal and also extended the decision period of 40 days by an additional 90 days. She also noted Wayne Moonias of the Louis Bull tribal council spoke directly to Bashaw council June 14.

Councillors then heard a presentation by professional planner Liz Armitage of Vicinia Planning who was contracted by the town to help review the Bear Hills Wellness Centre application.

Armitage stated she looked at the application with the help of town staff through the lens of municipal and provincial requirements, saying the application had a “vague description” of the centre’s proposed use.

Armitage stated the town sent seven letters to the applicants asking for more information, dated Jan. 11 and 19, Feb. 10 and 24, March 3 and 15 and April 19.

Armitage noted she and town staff struggled to understand exactly what the centre’s use was, according to responses.

“We’re still unsure of what it said,” said Armitage, who was present at the meeting, adding that ambiguity made it difficult to understand the proposal.

She stated that, according to language used by the municipality, the proposed uses at the Bear Hills Wellness Centre were not clear.

Fuller noted many agencies were asked to comment on the proposal and their comments were included in the package.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) Public Health Inspector/Executive Officer Dermian Ayalefac stated AHS had no problems with the proposal as presented.

“The aforementioned application has been received by our office and we have no objections to the proposed development/business operation,” stated Ayalefac's May 13 letter.

Battle River School Division appeared to agree. “We do not have any comments to provide,” stated Imogene Walsh, secretary-treasurer, BRSD in a May 5 email. The applicant’s site is located near Bashaw School.

The Bethany Group and Camrose County likewise had either no objection or no comment and the RCMP did not provide written comments. However, former Bashaw RCMP commander S/Sgt. Bruce Holliday did make a verbal presentation to council.

Ward is executive director of the Maskwacis Young Spirit Winds Society, which, according to the Youth Solvent Addiction Committee website, is a day program which offers holistic treatment to youth ages 12 to 17 on topics such as addictions and assessments, cultural identity, anger management and cycle of violence and family and community among others.

Armitage stated that development permits approved by the Town of Bashaw must comply with the Municipal Development Plan (MDP) and the Land Use Bylaw (LUB) and there were no land uses in the LUB that Bear Hills fully matched although her report stated it seemed some of the following uses partially applied: family care facility, group home, medical clinic, residential care facility and child care facility.

When the applicants were asked to provide a description of the Bear Hills Wellness centre in language that matched the Municipal Government Act (MGA) no response was received.

Armitage stated that a development permit shouldn’t be issued without a clear understanding of how the development will affect neighbours and she noted the proximity of residential areas and the school.

“It is the opinion of Vicinia Planning & Engagement Inc. that the application does not meet professional planning standards and has significant deficiencies which do not enable the development authority to make an informed decision,” she stated, including the fact the applicant didn’t provide a clear description of the facilities’ proposed uses, didn’t include on or off site safety plans, didn’t provide an environmental public health review, didn’t address proximity of residential areas and a school to the site, didn’t address the size and scope concerns of the proposal and didn’t address how the proposal could affect nearby parcels of land.

Mayor Rob McDonald stated he’d vote against the proposal.

“I would be in favour of refusal...as it just doesn’t fit in that area,” said McDonald.

Coun. Kyle McIntosh noted a motion he made at a previous meeting requesting more information about the wellness centre which he felt he never received, and added he felt the town was clear on what was missing.

Councillors unanimously denied the development permit request.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian beach volleyball duo Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson finish 2nd in debut at Chicago Open

    The Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson finished second in their professional debut at the AVP Pro Tour's Chicago Open on Sunday. Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson were defeated 2-1 (21-18, 17-21, 15-10) by Americans Taryn Klot and Kristen Nuss in the final. It was the second loss the Canadian duo suffered to Klot and Nuss at the event, following a 2-0 result (21-18, 21-15) on Friday. Last week, Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, Canada's most decorated women's

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • No margin for error for Canadian men at Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    Canada coach Henry Paul knows there is no margin for error at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town. The tournament features the "winner takes all" knockout format introduced four years ago at the tournament in San Francisco, with a single loss taking teams out of championship contention. The 24-country men's field in Cape Town sees 10th-seeded Canada open against No. 23 Zimbabwe on Friday with the winner facing No. 7 France in the round of 16. In contrast, stops on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • NFL Week 1 Picks: Josh Allen's Bills ready to roll

    Ahead of the NFL kickoff, Voch Lombardi previews Bills @ Rams, Raiders @ Chargers and Bucs @ Cowboys.

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Atlanta United suspends star striker Josef Martinez ahead of Toronto FC visit

    Atlanta United will be without star striker Josef Martinez when it hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. Atlanta announced Wednesday that the 29-year-old Venezuelan, who leads the MLS club in scoring with eight goals this season, has been suspended for one game "for conduct detrimental to the team." While the club did not detail the misbehaviour, reports said he had been involved in a locker-room altercation with coach Gonzalo Pineda following Sunday's 2-1 loss in Portland with Martinez scoring for Atla

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Pair of season bests propel Aaron Brown to top-3 finishes at Diamond League Final

    Canada's Aaron Brown accomplished what he set out to do at the Diamond League Final — and then some. The Toronto native, who'd never achieved a top-three finish at the season-ending track and field event, placed second in the 200 metres and third in the 100 metres on Thursday in Zurich. Brown told CBC Sports earlier this week he was "eager" to land a top-three finish in Switzerland for the first time in his career. The 30-year-old, who led off Canada's golden 4x100m relay team at July's world ch

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Canada's Duvernay-Tardif would love one more NFL season before calling it a career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif isn't ready to walk away from the NFL just yet. The Super Bowl champion, who'd put his NFL career on hold to begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital to fulfil doctorate requirements, is hoping for one more football season before retiring this winter. He requested a five-month leave of absence from the residency program, which began on Monday. "It kind of fits perfectly with the beginning of football season," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "So I don

  • Canadiens sign Kirby Dach to four-year deal, place Carey Price on off-season LTIR

    BROSSARD, Que. — Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, US$13.45-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old centre, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. Dach's contract carries an average annual value of $3.625 million per season. In a corresponding move to get under the NHL's off-season salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goalte

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the