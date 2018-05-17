Bashah's departure opens door for Mukhriz's return





Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah has confirmed that he has tendered his resignation as the president of KFA effective Tuesday May 16.

The decision by the former menteri besar of Kedah was taken during an executive meeting that also saw Datuk Aminuddin Omar (secretary-general) and Datuk Yusof Ismail (treasurer) handing in their respective resignations.

This now opens the door for the new menteri besar of Kedah, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mathathir to take over the reins but that only remains a possibility at the moment. Mukhriz had previously held the top post back in 2013.

"Menteri besar is not automatically the president of KFA but if the position is held by the menteri besar, then it can help make it a smooth journey for the association because we need someone who can help the association in terms of finance," said Syed Unan Mashri the KFA deputy president to the press on Tuesday.

When Kedah resumes their Super League campaign next week against Pahang, there will also be the matter of who will be the replacement for Pablo Pallares in the striking department. The Spaniard has failed to impress since signing for the Red Eagles at the start of the season.

Former Perak, Selangor and Terengganu striker Paulo Rangel has been muted as the possible replacement but no confirmation has been made of the deal yet.

Kedah are currently fifth in the Super League standings, a whopping 10 points behind leaders Johor Darul Ta'zim.