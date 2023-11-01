BASF SE (PNK:BASFY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023

Stefanie Wettberg: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to BASF Conference Call on the Third Quarter 2023 Results. Today’s presentation is being recorded. All participants will be in listen-only mode throughout. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today’s presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors. They involve various risks and uncertainties and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate.

Such risk factors include those discussed in opportunities and risks of the BASF Report 2022. BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements. With me on the call today are Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors; and Dirk Elvermann, Chief Financial Officer. Please be aware that we have already posted the speech on our website at basf.com/Q32023. Now, I would like to hand over to Martin Brudermüller.

Martin Brudermüller: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Dirk Elvermann and I would like to welcome you to our analyst conference call on the third quarter of 2023. Let’s start with the development of global chemical production. Based on currently available data, the chemical industry was under further stress in Q3 as all regions exhibited a decline in production versus the prior year quarter with the exception of China. The development in China was driven by recovering domestic demand for a broad range of chemical products in association with low sales prices, whereas global chemical production in total grew by 4.8%, including China, it decreased by 4.4% without China. In Europe, chemical production slowed considerably compared with the prior year quarter.

This was due to lower demand resulting from high inflation, increased interest rates, and a renewed rise in natural gas prices as well as front-loading of durable goods consumption during the COVID years. In Q3 2023, European natural gas prices were still around 40% higher than the average between 2019 and 2021 and four times higher than the Henry Hub quotation for the quarter. Consequently, European chemical production continued to decline in Q3 2023 and shrank by 6.6% compared with the prior year quarter. In North America, chemical production also declined compared with the prior year quarter in an environment of weak domestic demand from industries and end consumers. Compared with the prior year quarter, chemical production was also weaker in Asia, excluding China.

Subdued consumer spending and a strong import competition from China were the main reasons for this. Let's again have a closer look on current and historic levels of indicators for inventory in the manufacturing industry. On the slide, values below 50 indicate declining inventories, values above 50 indicate restocking. In our Q2 2023 conference call, we mentioned that these indicators were below their long-term averages and in the range of historical inflection points from destocking to inventory buildup for Western Europe and North America. The figures for Q3 2023 broadly confirm our expectations. The indicator for Western Europe improved marginally, signaling a slightly lower decline in inventories. The indicator for North America has moved further towards neutral.

