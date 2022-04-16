Bases-loaded intentional walk part of Angels' win over Texas

  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell, center, is congratulated in the dugout after he hit a home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh, right, is congratulated by Jack Mayfield, left, after scoring against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
  • Texas Rangers designated hitter Nick Solak, left, slides into home to score on a hit by Texas Rangers Charlie Culberson as Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki, center top, awaits a throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Matt Bush throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
  • Former Texas Rangers players Al Oliver, left, and Ferguson Jenkins, right, watch as Opal Lee, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels on Jackie Robinson Day, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
·3 min read
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Angels manager Joe Maddon ordered the second bases-loaded intentional walk of his career and only the third in the majors since at least 1950, and Shohei Ohtani homered twice to lead Los Angeles past the Texas Rangers 9-6 on Friday night.

Corey Seager joins Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton’s free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then managing the Tampa Bay Rays against the Rangers.

Maddon visited with Austin Warren, who had walked his only previous batter to load the bases in the fourth inning, then signaled that Los Angeles wanted to walk Seager. That scored Charlie Culberson and put Texas ahead 4-2.

Mitch Garver followed with a sacrifice fly to the warning track, and Warren later balked in Marcus Semien to make it 6-2. The Angels answered with a five-run fifth that included Ohtani’s second homer to lead 7-6.

Bonds’ intentional walk was called by then-Arizona Diamondbacks manager Buck Showalter, now the skipper of the New York Mets.

Both of the previous bases-loaded intentional walks were also part of victories — the Rays over the Rangers 7-4 and the Diamondbacks over the San Francisco Giants 8-7.

Ohtani, last season’s two-way AL MVP, hit the game’s first pitch 406 feet into the Texas bullpen in right-center for his fifth leadoff homer and added a two-run shot in the fifth for his seventh multi-homer game. He came into the game hitting .172 with no RBIs.

Jo Adell, Kurt Suzuki and Jared Walsh also went deep for the Angels.

Warren (1-0) was charged with one run in 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Reid Detmers. Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Culberson had a two-run double and three RBIs for the Rangers. Kolby Allard (0-1), who made 17 starts last season, gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings as the third of seven Texas pitchers in a bullpen game.

The Rangers’ Matt Bush, 36, pitched the first inning for his first start in 143 big-league mound appearances.

NOTES

The Rangers were 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position, the Angels 1 for 2. ... Nathaniel Lowe singled in the second inning and has reached base in all seven Texas games this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Taylor Ward (groin) is expected to make his season debut on Saturday night. “He’s ready to roll,” Maddon said. “We’re eager to get him back. He’s going to be a big part of the middle of our lineup.”

UP NEXT

Angels RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 0.00 ERA) grew up in nearby Mansfield and, after spending his first six big-league seasons in the National League with the Mets, is scheduled to make his first major league appearance in Arlington on Saturday night. Rangers LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, 2.25) is another local, growing up 50 miles east of Arlington in Royse City.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

