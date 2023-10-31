Baseless claim that Israeli media probe found no babies beheaded by Hamas | Fact check

The claim: Israeli newspaper investigation found no babies were beheaded during Oct. 7 Hamas attack

An Oct. 28 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a screenshot of a post on X, formerly Twitter, that lists the purported findings of an Israeli newspaper's investigation.

“Haaretz investigation EXPOSES all the ISRAELI LIES from October 7th just like I predicated (sic),” reads text included in the post.

It goes on to state one of the supposed conclusions from the investigation: “No beheaded babies.”

The post was liked more than 10,000 times in three days. The original X post was shared more than 50,000 times in three days.

Fact check roundup: Israel-Hamas war sparks many misleading claims online. Here's what's true and false.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

Haaretz said the claim is baseless. There is no evidence the news outlet conducted any such investigation. It reported the decapitated bodies of babies had been found following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. An international group of forensic pathologists also have confirmed babies were found decapitated, though it's unclear if that happened before or after death.

October report described decapitated babies

The social media user attributes the claims in the X post to a supposed investigation conducted by the Tel Aviv-based newspaper Haaretz into the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead and started its latest war with Israel.

But the paper didn't report what the post claims. Haaretz responded to the post with an X post of its own that called out what it described as “blatant lies” and said it had “absolutely no basis in Haaretz’s reporting.”

No reports describing it or detailing any of its purported findings appear on the newspaper’s website.

Fact check: Israel protest falsely labeled an insurrection by Marjorie Taylor Greene, others

Among the seven claims included in the X post, one stands out: No babies were beheaded.

Story continues

But decapitated babies were found after the attack, according to both a group of Israeli and international forensic pathologists and Haaretz’s own reporting.

A group of 200 forensic pathologists, anthropologists, radiologists and other experts from Israel, the U.S, Switzerland, New Zealand and elsewhere gathered at the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv to help identify remains from the Israsel-Hamas war.

They reported on Oct. 16 that victims of the Hamas attack were executed, bound and burned alive, and others were found decapitated – many of whom were babies. However, they said it was difficult to ascertain whether they were decapitated before or after death.

Unidentified people who handled the bodies also confirmed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s description of beheaded babies, according to an Oct. 15 report by Haaretz.

Post misses mark in counting Israeli civilians killed

The social media posts contained several other claims that were false.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the post but did not immediately receive responses.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: False claim Israeli media probe found no babies beheaded | Fact check