We Need 'Based on A True Story' Season 2, Stat

Peacock released its new comedy, Based on a True Story, in one binge-worthy heap on June 8. The series, starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, follows Ava and Nathan Bartlette, a married couple that starts their own true crime podcast... after forming an unlikely friendship with a serial killer. Their plan? Blackmail the criminal into starring in their show (a podcast deal is better than a prison sentence, right?), but things get complicated when he demands creative control—leading to a hilarious and horrifying fight for power.

Ahead of the series premiere, the show’s executive producer and writer, Craig Rosenberg, released a statement about making the series, which flips the true-crime genre on its head. “Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America,” he said. “Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories— they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show.”

He continued, “I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting–the city where everybody wants to be famous—became a vivid backdrop to our story fo fame, ambition, aspiration, and murder.”

Based on a True Story uses comedy to pose a deeper question about our obsession with crime. In this fictional world where money, fame, and murder collide, just about anything can (and does!) happen. I won’t spoil too much, but the season finale left viewers with a massive cliffhanger and one important question: Will Based on a True Story return for Season Two?

The answer, unfortunately, is still up in the air. Peacock has not announced any plans to renew or cancel the show, so it could go either way. But if we’re lucky, they’ll choose the latter and dive deeper into Ava and Nathan’s story. By the end of the season, the couple ends up indebted to their murderous frenemy, who has his own plans to expand the podcast. Will they cut their losses and jet off to safety, or stick around and regain control of the show?

While we wait to (hopefully) see what happens next, you can stream all eight episodes of Based on a True Story on Peacock.



