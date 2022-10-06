Baseball team welcomes back an opposing player after life-threatening injuries

Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
·3 min read

14-year-old Weston Mazey, known as "Wammer," is a typical baseball-obsessed kid. But one fateful day at a West Virginia ballpark, baseball almost cost him his life when he was involved in a horrific collision with another player during practice.

Weston's father, Randy Mazey, the head baseball coach for the West Virginia University Mountaineers, was on the sidelines.

"My son was at shortstop, so he was running directly away from me to chase the fly ball. And the center fielder was running directly towards me. And my son kind of dove for the ball, and the center fielder didn't dive for the ball and basically kicked him right in the front of the face."

It was a heart-stopping moment for any parent. And it quickly became apparent that Weston was seriously hurt. "He was laying on his side and bleeding pretty profusely out of his nose and out of his ear," says Randy. "He wasn't moving, but his eyes were open. And I tried to wake him up, and he wouldn't respond to me at all."

Weston was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured skull and traumatic brain injuries that were potentially life-threatening.

"When we first got to the ER, and we walked in, there were about 20 people furiously working on him," says Weston's mom, Amanda. "And I remember I just kept thinking this can't be how his story ends. He's a 14-year-old boy!"

Fortunately, Weston rallied but would spend a week in the ICU. "He couldn't breathe on his own," says Amanda. "He had fractures in his face. He had a fracture in the back of his skull, a carotid artery that was torn. So, he had a lot of issues."

The collision had badly affected Weston's balance and mobility, but youth was on his side. And slowly, he began to recover.

"Every day it was little milestones," says Amanda. "It was him being able to be awake more. I mean, just little things, take a sip of water, you know?"

Along with his parents' support, Weston had that of the local baseball community.

"There's a tradition here at West Virginia [University] that after you win a baseball game or win a football game or whatever, the team all stands in line and puts their arms around each other and sings Country Roads," says Randy. "And our baseball team won their first game after he got injured. And instead of lining up on the foul line and singing Country Roads to the crowd like they normally do, they all drove to the hospital and lined up in the parking lot underneath his window, and he watched them through the window of the ICU."

Weston's recovery continued at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, which specializes in treating brain and spin cord injury victims. There, his dream of playing baseball again gathered strength.

"While we were down there, there was a baseball field," says Weston. "And like me and my mom threw. And she threw, and I hit, and she hit me ground balls. That was kind of my whole goal was to get better so that I could go play baseball again and play sports."

Eventually, Weston recovered. And well ahead of schedule, he got back on the baseball field with his team, Flood City Elite.

Watch the video to see Weston's courage honored by the opposition ahead of his first at-bat.

"When I went up to the plate, everyone kind of like the outfielders took a few steps in. I was like, that's not fair. I'm just gonna hit over their heads now," says Weston. "But then they came and shook my hand, and that was really cool. Just everyone on the field, the coaches, all their players. That was was really special."

Happily, Weston suffered no lasting effects from his injury, but his family knows he had a lucky escape. The accident was every parent's nightmare. And so, to help others, the Mazey's set up teamwammer.com, which continues to raise funds to support families of children suffering from terrible injuries.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baseball isn't always about winning, it's about moments like this

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.