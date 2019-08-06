Baseball team apologises for 'regrettable' Steve Irwin tweet

Steve Irwin was known as "The Crocodile Hunter". (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Major League Baseball team has been forced to apologise following a social media spat accusing a rival team of ‘killing’ Australian TV Presenter Steve Irwin.

Irwin, the famous Australian conservationist nicknamed ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ tragically died after being stung in the chest by a Stingray in 2006.

Florida rivals Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays had been involved twitter back and forth around a two-match series they were contesting. Following the Rays victory, and an exchange of posts, the Marlins account fired off: “yOU’RE (sic) LITERALLY THE ANIMAL THAT KILLED STEVE IRWIN LOG OFF.”





yOU'RE LITERALLY THE ANIMAL THAT KILLED STEVE IRWIN LOG OFF — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 4, 2019

Hi, guys. Like everyone who grew up watching him, we miss Steve. We’re so sorry to have made light of his passing. — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 5, 2019

Following heavy backlash for the perceived insensitivity of the tweet, the Marlins account was forced into a climbdown, later tweeting: “Hi, guys. Like everyone who grew up watching him, we miss Steve. We’re so sorry to have made light of his passing.”

In a further statement, the Marlins reiterated their apology.

“This was a regrettable exchange by our otherwise creative social media team. Unfortunately, in this medium, sometimes we swing and miss, and this was definitely a miss.”

JUST IN: Marlins statement.



Spokesman says “the matter has been addressed internally.” pic.twitter.com/W5mKgyUonI — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 5, 2019

Irwin’s lifelong commitment to conservation and animal welfare made him a popular figure with his TV shows broadcast globally.

He was tragically killed aged 44 while filming ‘Ocean’s Deadliest’ after being stabbed in the heart by a short-tail stingray.

