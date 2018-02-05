Baseball season is here! Here are the spring training report dates for all 30 teams

The Super Bowl is behind us, which now means baseball is right around the corner. Like, quite literally.

The first zooming baseballs popping into catcher’s gloves will happen next week, when pitchers and catchers report to their spring homes in Arizona and Florida. The rest of the teams will follow soon after, so full-squad workouts aren’t too far down the road either.

Since you’re excited, here are the spring training report dates for all 30 MLB teams. The first date is when pitchers and catchers report, the second date is their first full-team workout.

2018 SPRING TRAINING REPORT DATES

• Arizona Diamondbacks: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Atlanta Braves: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Baltimore Orioles: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Boston Red Sox: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Chicago Cubs: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Chicago White Sox: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Cincinnati Reds: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Cleveland Indians: Feb. 14, Feb. 19

• Colorado Rockies: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Detroit Tigers: Feb. 13, Feb. 18

• Houston Astros: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Kansas City Royals: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Los Angeles Angels: Feb. 13, Feb. 20

• Los Angeles Dodgers: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Miami Marlins: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Milwaukee Brewers: Feb. 14, Feb. 20

• Minnesota Twins: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• New York Mets: Feb. 12, Feb. 19

• New York Yankees: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Oakland Athletics: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Philadelphia Phillies: Feb. 14, Feb. 20

• Pittsburgh Pirates: Feb. 12, Feb. 19

• St. Louis Cardinals: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• San Diego Padres: Feb. 14, Feb. 19

• San Francisco Giants: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Seattle Mariners: Feb. 14, Feb. 20

• Tampa Bay Rays: Feb. 13, Feb. 19

• Texas Rangers: Feb. 14, Feb. 20

• Toronto Blue Jays: Feb. 14, Feb. 20

• Washington Nationals: Feb. 14, Feb. 21

Opening day is early this year, March 29 — with all 30 teams playing the same day. Mark that on your calendar too.

