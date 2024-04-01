Baseball players' union head Tony Clark nearly doubled pay to $4.25 million last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players' association head Tony Clark nearly doubled his salary to $4.25 million in 2023, according the union's annual federal disclosure filing Monday.

Clark's salary had risen from just under $2 million when he succeeded Michael Weiner as executive director in 2014 to $2.25 million annually from 2019-2022.

The disclosure of this raise came roughly two years after Clark oversaw a lockout that ended with a new collective bargaining agreement and about two weeks after lawyer Harry Marino attempted to rally players and oust Clark's No. 2, chief negotiator Bruce Meyer. Marino's critiques include mismanagement of MLBPA funds.

The players last week appeared to reject Marino's insurgency. Clark said the executive subcommittee authorized him to release a statement saying: “We still have issues to discuss, but one thing clear among the MLB executive subcommittee members is that this is no longer a Harry Marino discussion, in any respect.”

Marino earned $215,993 in 2023 before leaving the union last July. After helping minor league players unionize, Marino joined the MLBPA staff in September 2022 and earned $68,977 during the remainder of the year.

Meyer increased his pay to $1.55 million from $1.36 million in 2022, when he was promoted in July to deputy executive director from senior director of collective bargaining and legal.

DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, earned roughly $9.3 million in the year ending Feb. 28, 2023, then left last summer. Tamika Tremaglio, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association before resigning in November, made $3.1 million in the year ending Sept. 30.

Total MLBPA spending on employees rose to $16.6 million last year from $15.4 million in 2022 and $11.9 million in 2021.

General counsel Matt Nussbaum earned $866,168, deputy general counsel Jeff Perconte $681,330. Senior adviser Ian Penny, who had been general counsel until July 2022, earned $834,404 and chief operating officer Xavier James $662,952.

Former players listed include Chris Capuano, senior director of operation ($432,625), and Dave Winfield, a special adviser to Clark, earned ($367,500). Other former players are special assistants Mike Myers ($278,319), Steve Rogers ($276,775), Phil Bradley ($246,206), Rick Helling ($217,324) and Bobby Bonilla ($132,477).

Jeffrey Hammonds, associate director player programs and initiatives, is at $25,884.

The union paid $427,484 in rent for its Arizona office, whose opening was announced in February 2023. Rent for the main office in New York totaled $2,085,336.

The union has not confirmed a report in January by Bisnow, which covers commercial real estate, that it has signed a 15-year lease for 50,000 square feet at another office building in Manhattan.

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press