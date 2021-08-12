Baseball Player's Gloriously Smooth Slide Gets The Meme Treatment
Don’t we all wish we could be this smooth?
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner slid into home base so effortlessly Tuesday night that a clip of the moment is getting its own smooth soundtracks.
With the Dodgers leading 1-0 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Turner glided home in a move that was hailed as one of the most iconic of the Major League Baseball season.
The Dodgers went on to win 5-0.
Smooth like butter, pull you in like no other. pic.twitter.com/GlxknGumhQ
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 11, 2021
The moment had enough wow factor to get fans’ creative juices flowing.
It was set to a range of tunes:
You know what’s even smoother? pic.twitter.com/CfTlAikOB4
— Alix (@gnikecila) August 11, 2021
Synced it to Smooth Criminal:https://t.co/eRA67wYBFn
— Twit_Or_Miss (@Twit_Or_Miss) August 11, 2021
"Smooth" by Santana (feat. Trea Turner) @Dodgerspic.twitter.com/otmqeYNYuc
— Elsie Bryan (@ElsieBWriter) August 11, 2021
Sound on. #rollinginthedeeppic.twitter.com/bLfaFfxrWk
— Kristine Kenyon (@kristine_kenyon) August 11, 2021
And, of course, the DMs jokes were aplenty:
I wish I could be this smooth sliding into dms https://t.co/EesIrzwBsx
— APVCHE (@APVCHE_) August 11, 2021
— artistic_spektrum (@mattsuede) August 11, 2021
This is me when I slip on ice in the supermarket parking lot! https://t.co/JVrzMkNhbq
— Karma's Bathroom Attendant (@healthylaugh) August 11, 2021
The next great "slide into the DMs like...." gif has been born
— Vladibeer Takadrinko (@KThockey33) August 11, 2021
