Baseball Player's Gloriously Smooth Slide Gets The Meme Treatment

Josephine Harvey
·1 min read
Don’t we all wish we could be this smooth?

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner slid into home base so effortlessly Tuesday night that a clip of the moment is getting its own smooth soundtracks.

With the Dodgers leading 1-0 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Turner glided home in a move that was hailed as one of the most iconic of the Major League Baseball season.

The Dodgers went on to win 5-0.

The moment had enough wow factor to get fans’ creative juices flowing. 

It was set to a range of tunes:

And, of course, the DMs jokes were aplenty:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

