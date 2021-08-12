Baseball Player's Gloriously Smooth Slide Gets The Meme Treatment

In this article:

Don’t we all wish we could be this smooth?

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner slid into home base so effortlessly Tuesday night that a clip of the moment is getting its own smooth soundtracks.

With the Dodgers leading 1-0 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Turner glided home in a move that was hailed as one of the most iconic of the Major League Baseball season.

The Dodgers went on to win 5-0.

Smooth like butter, pull you in like no other. pic.twitter.com/GlxknGumhQ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 11, 2021

The moment had enough wow factor to get fans’ creative juices flowing.

It was set to a range of tunes:

And, of course, the DMs jokes were aplenty:

I wish I could be this smooth sliding into dms https://t.co/EesIrzwBsx — APVCHE (@APVCHE_) August 11, 2021

This is me when I slip on ice in the supermarket parking lot! https://t.co/JVrzMkNhbq — Karma's Bathroom Attendant (@healthylaugh) August 11, 2021

The next great "slide into the DMs like...." gif has been born — Vladibeer Takadrinko (@KThockey33) August 11, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.