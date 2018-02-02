Baseball payrolls could drop for first time in nearly a decade as free-agent freeze deepens

Projected opening day payrolls for Major League Baseball teams have cratered this offseason, with teams’ estimated outlay on players lower than last season despite record revenues of more than $10 billion, according to an analysis by Yahoo Sports. How grim is it? The New York Yankees aren’t even among the top-five-spending teams anymore.

As players coalesce in their anger over a free-agent market that has left dozens jobless on the eve of spring training, the lack of spending can be quantified in a bigger-picture way than simply free agency. Teams have committed nearly $285 million less to player salaries in 2018 than their opening day payrolls in 2017, according to a comparison of Baseball Prospectus’ 2018 payroll estimates to last year’s figures provided by the Associated Press.

[Stream Super Bowl LII live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app]

It would mark the first drop in payroll at the beginning of a season since 2009, when salaries dipped 1.3 percent. Since then, they’ve risen on average 5.5 percent a year, exceeding the $4 billion mark on opening day last year. Currently, teams have committed around $3.78 billion – a 7 percent decline from last season. And while the eventual signings of top free agents Yu Darvish, J.D. Martinez, Eric Hosmer and Jake Arrieta will help bring that number closer to the $4 billion mark, the prospect of wage stagnation is another trend that troubles players as they consider how to voice their displeasure.

They did so in amusingly passive-aggressive fashion Thursday, responding to a reasonable pace-of-play proposal by commissioner Rob Manfred with a text message from union chief Tony Clark to reporters that said, essentially, he’d be happy to talk about pitch clocks and mound visits when major league teams start giving players jobs.