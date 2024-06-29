Baseball Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda dies at 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda has died at 86, the San Francisco Giants announced Friday night during their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cepeda was just 20 years old when he made his debut with the Giants in 1958, their first year in San Francisco. He was an immediate success, winning the 1958 NL Rookie of the Year award. He followed that up with six consecutive All-Star nods. (In an era of multiple All-Star games, Cepeda ultimately earned 11 All-Star selections.)

Though his most consistent success came in San Francisco — the Giants retired his No. 30 in 1999 — Cepeda reached the pinnacle of his career after a 1966 trade to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 1967, Cepeda was named the NL MVP after batting .325 and driving in 111 runs for a Cardinals team that won the pennant and the World Series.

He was traded again to the Atlanta Braves in 1969 (for Joe Torre) then from the Braves to the Oakland A's in 1972 (for former Cy Young winner Denny McClain). His career came to a close after the 1974 season following stops in Boston and Kansas City.

He finished his career with a .297 average, 2,351 hits and 379 home runs.

Orlando Cepeda, seen here during the Giants' World Series parade in 2012, has died at 86.

A 1975 arrest in his native Puerto Rico for marijuana possession resulted in a brief prison sentence — potentially delaying his entry to the Hall of Fame — but eventually Cepeda gained entry to Cooperstown in 1999 via the Veteran's Committee. When he was inducted, Cepeda was just the second Puerto Rican in the Hall of Fame, after Roberto Clemente.

The Giants, who saw franchise icon Willie Mays die not even two weeks ago, held a moment of silence for Cepeda during their game against the Dodgers.

Oracle Park observes a moment of silence to honor Orlando Cepeda 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/spwKc0QqNj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 29, 2024

"Our beloved Orlando passed away peacefully at home this evening," his wife Nydia said in a statement released by the Giants. "We take comfort he is at peace."

Said Giants chairman Greg Johnson: "We lost a true gentleman and legend. Orlando was a great ambassador for the game throughout his playing career and beyond."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Orlando Cepeda, Baseball Hall of Famer and Giants great, dies at 86