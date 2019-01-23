Baseball Hall of Fame 2020: Surge in support means Larry Walker could reach Cooperstown

We are going to talk about Larry Walker in a moment, I promise. But first, a preamble.

If you’ve followed baseball’s Hall of Fame process at all over the past several years, you’ve no doubt heard voters — including myself (often) — complain about a crowded ballot. And you’re probably annoyed by now, either at us grumbling voters or at the Hall, which has long limited eligible BBWAA voters to 10 check marks on a ballot that includes 30-something players who made the cut.

And I get it. I do. Nobody likes a complainer. The ballot crunch, though, is a REAL THING for those of us who feel more than 10 players have careers worthy of a spot in Cooperstown. Try as we might, it’s impossible to fit 12 or 13 guys into 10 spots, and some deserving players wind up with blank boxes next to their names every year.

Recently, I wrote a column about my Fred McGriff dilemma. I believe he will one day wind up with a spot in the hallowed Plaque Gallery, but I didn’t vote for him in my three years with a ballot. This was McGriff’s last chance to be elected by the BBWAA, his 10th year on the ballot. When I posted my column on Twitter, I included this line: “But I do think he belongs in Cooperstown, and I feel confident he will wind up with a bronze plaque in a couple years.”

The reply below seemed to resonate with other Twitter users, receiving a slow but steady stream of likes over the next couple of hours.

If you "think he belongs in Cooperstown" then you should vote for him to be "in Cooperstown". — Charles Bowman (@ccbiii2000) January 9, 2019

(Sigh.) If only the voting process was that simple.

As I wrote in the column, few players — if any — were more impacted by the crowded ballot than McGriff, a consistently excellent slugger who wasn’t a no-doubt Hall of Famer, but certainly did enough to belong. I won’t rehash here.

So now let’s talk about Larry Walker. For most of his eligibility, Walker wasn’t just stagnant, he was trending in the wrong direction. Players who spend multiple years with less than 25 percent of the vote don’t often sniff BBWAA election. He’s in his ninth year on the ballot — you only get 10 now, remember? — and these are his final vote totals the first eight years:

2011: 20.3 percent

2012: 22.9 percent

2013: 21.6 percent

2014: 10.2 percent

2015: 11.8 percent

2016: 15.5 percent

2017: 21.9 percent

2018: 34.1 percent















You see the jump in 2018, right? And this year, Walker finished with a rather stunning 54.6 percent of the vote. For the first time in his time on the BBWAA ballot, there’s hope that he could actually be elected without the help of a veterans committee. Not just chip-and-a-chair hope, but pretty realistic hope.

So what happened? Two factors played a role, one larger than the other.

First: The ballot has cleared up. Finally. In the past two years, seven greats — first-year candidates Ivan Rodriguez, Chipper Jones and Jim Thome and holdovers Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman — have been elected by the BBWAA. Seven!

That’s the equivalent to taking dynamite to a jammed river after a massive flood stacked up trees and debris against a bridge. The backed-up water finally can move forward.

In Walker’s first seven years of eligibility, every ballot featured at least seven eventual Hall of Famers and as many as 12 Cooperstown-bound stars, and that list doesn’t include PED-associated Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez and Sammy Sosa complicating matters, or guys like Curt Schilling, McGriff and Billy Wagner who could eventually get in, too.

The question was never as simple as “Is Larry Walker a Hall of Famer?” The question was always, “Where does Larry Walker rank on your list?” Honestly, Walker doesn’t have a top-five-on-your-list resume. He has a Cooperstown-worthy resume, but that was never the question.

My first Hall of Fame vote was for the class of 2017, and I did not find a spot for Walker. He was No. 11 on my list, and as I wrote in my column, I was just glad he was high enough on the tracker that he wouldn’t finish below five percent of the vote and fall off the ballot.

I voted for Walker the next year, after the three-player class of 2017, and again this year, after the four-person class of 2018. I am not alone.

Walker didn’t jump from 21.8 percent in 2017 to 54.6 percent in 2019 because 32.8 percent of the electorate finally had a come-to-Jesus moment concerning Walker. Like me, they just finally had a spot on their crowded ballots for a player with Walker’s Hall credentials.

And it's worth noting that, after the four-person class of 2019 (Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez, Roy Halladay and Mike Mussina), only one sure-fire Hall of Famer (Derek Jeter) joins the ballot next year. Finally, with Walker, voters will be able to just say "Is Walker a Hall of Famer or not?"

I believe a second factor is at play, too: Walker’s former Rockies teammate Todd Helton was on the ballot for the first time this year. Helton, who finished with 16.5 percent of the vote, adds Coors Field context.

Context is so very important when judging a player’s Hall credentials. That’s what we’re trying to do, compare the candidates to the players already in the Hall. When there is no established baseline — major league baseball in the thin air of Denver didn’t exist — it can be a struggle. It’s the same thing with the DH: Edgar Martinez needed David Ortiz to retire and join the Hall conversation to add context to what a Hall of Fame designated hitter looks like.

Walker was the first legitimate Hall candidate to wear a Rockies uniform for the majority of his career. Andres Galarraga, Dante Bichette and Vinny Castilla put up video-game numbers at Coors Field, but they weren’t serious Cooperstown candidates (all three fell off the ballot in their first year of eligibility).

But Walker and Helton are different. Both have home/road splits that strongly favor the home numbers, of course. But so do lots of current Hall of Famers. So while it’s maybe easy to look quickly at, say, the gap between Walker’s home/road splits — 1.179 at home, .899 on the road during his Rockies career — and dismiss his overall numbers as inflated, maybe the focus should have been on the fact that an .899 road OPS is still really damn good.

Adding Helton to the conversation means more focus should be on a better way to judge numbers produced by Rockies, instead of a quick “look where he played” dismissal. If Helton’s ballpark-neutralized numbers still stack up well with all-time first baseman — and they do, as Jayson Stark explains here — taking a second look at Walker’s numbers becomes a good idea, too.

And a second look at his numbers — and space on the ballot — means that Larry Walker being part of the Hall of Fame class of 2020 is a very real possibility.