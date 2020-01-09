Baseball Hall of Fame 2020: Ballot, voting and eligibility rules
Hall of Fame voting season is upon us.
This year features 32 players, including 19 first-timers. It's headlined by a few interesting stories, as usual: How many votes will Derek Jeter get? Will Larry Walker finally make it in? What will come of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens?
There are a number of sneaky-underrated players on this year's ballot as well, including Bobby Abreu, Andy Pettitte and Cliff Lee.
The ballot, voting and eligibility rules are all available below.
2020 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
The 2020 Hall of Fame ballot features 32 players, including 19 first-year players.
All WAR numbers courtesy of Fangraphs.
Player
Position
Year on ballot
Team(s)
Career WAR
Derek Jeter
SS
1
NYY
73.0
Bobby Abreu
OF
1
HOU, PHI, NYY, LAA, LAD, NYM
59.8
Josh Beckett
SP
1
FLA, BOS, LAD
36.3
Heath Bell
RP
1
NYM, SDP, MIA, ARI, TBR
9.9
Adam Dunn
1B/OF
1
CIN, WSH, ARI, CWS, OAK
25.6
Chone Figgins
IF
1
ANA/LAA, SEA, LAD
22.2
Raul Ibanez
OF
1
SEA, KCR, PHI, NYY
19.3
Jose Valverde
RP
1
ARI, HOU, DET, NYM
8.5
Carlos Pena
1B
1
TEX, OAK, DET, BOS, TBD/TBR, CHC, KCR
18.9
Brad Penny
SP
1
FLA/MIA, LAD, BOS, SFG, STL, DET
26.7
J.J. Putz
RP
1
SEA, NYM, CWS, ARI
10.2
Brian Roberts
2B
1
BAL, NYY
29.7
Eric Chavez
3B
1
OAK, NYY, ARI
37.2
Jason Giambi
1B/DH
1
OAK, NYY, COL, CLE
49.8
Rafael Furcal
IF
1
ATL, LAD, STL, MIA
33.1
Paul Konerko
1B
1
LAD, CWS
24.0
Cliff Lee
SP
1
CLE, PHI, SEA
48.2
Alfonso Soriano
2B
1
NYY, TEX, WSH, CHC
38.9
Todd Helton
1B
2
COL
54.9
Andy Pettitte
SP
2
NYY, HOU
68.2
Andruw Jones
OF
3
ATL, LAD, TEX CWS, NYY
67.0
Scott Rolen
3B
3
PHI, STL, TOR, CIN
69.9
Omar Vizquel
SS
3
SEA, CLE, SFG, TEX, CWS, TOR
42.5
Manny Ramirez
OF
4
CLE, BOS, LAD
66.3
Billy Wagner
RP
5
HOU, PHI, NYW, ATL
24.0
Gary Sheffield
OF
6
MIL, FLA, LAD, ATL, NYY, DET, NYM
62.1
Jeff Kent
2B
7
NYM, SFG, HOU, LAD
56.0
Roger Clemens
SP
8
BOS, TOR, NYY, HOU
133.7
Barry Bonds
OF
8
PIT, SF
164.4
Curt Schilling
SP
8
BAL, HOU, PHI, ARI, BOS
79.8
Sammy Sosa
OF
8
CWS, CHC, BAL, TEX
60.1
Larry Walker
OF
10
MON, COL, STL
68.7
When will Baseball Hall of Fame results be released?
Voting results for the 2020 Hall of Fame class will be revealed Jan. 21.
Baseball Hall of Fame voting rules, eligibility
Active Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) members of 10 years or longer receive a ballot, including Sporting News' Ryan Fagan. Writers can vote for up to 10 players on the ballot. Writers may also submit a blank ballot, which counts against players on the ballot. Writers can also abstain from voting by not submitting a ballot.
Players are eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot five years after their retirement, as long as they played at least 10 seasons in the majors. If a player unretires during the five years, then the clock for Hall of Fame eligibility is restarted.
Players are removed from the ballot if they do not receive at least 5 percent of the vote while on the ballot. Players are voted in if they receive 75 percent or more of the vote.