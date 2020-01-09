Baseball Hall of Fame 2020: Ballot, voting and eligibility rules

Hall of Fame voting season is upon us.

This year features 32 players, including 19 first-timers. It's headlined by a few interesting stories, as usual: How many votes will Derek Jeter get? Will Larry Walker finally make it in? What will come of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens?

There are a number of sneaky-underrated players on this year's ballot as well, including Bobby Abreu, Andy Pettitte and Cliff Lee.

The ballot, voting and eligibility rules are all available below.

2020 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

The 2020 Hall of Fame ballot features 32 players, including 19 first-year players.

All WAR numbers courtesy of Fangraphs.

Player

Position

Year on ballot

Team(s)

Career WAR

Derek Jeter

SS

1

NYY

73.0

Bobby Abreu

OF

1

HOU, PHI, NYY, LAA, LAD, NYM

59.8

Josh Beckett

SP

1

FLA, BOS, LAD

36.3

Heath Bell

RP

1

NYM, SDP, MIA, ARI, TBR

9.9

Adam Dunn

1B/OF

1

CIN, WSH, ARI, CWS, OAK

25.6

Chone Figgins

IF

1

ANA/LAA, SEA, LAD

22.2

Raul Ibanez

OF

1

SEA, KCR, PHI, NYY

19.3

Jose Valverde

RP

1

ARI, HOU, DET, NYM

8.5

Carlos Pena

1B

1

TEX, OAK, DET, BOS, TBD/TBR, CHC, KCR

18.9

Brad Penny

SP

1

FLA/MIA, LAD, BOS, SFG, STL, DET

26.7

J.J. Putz

RP

1

SEA, NYM, CWS, ARI

10.2

Brian Roberts

2B

1

BAL, NYY

29.7

Eric Chavez

3B

1

OAK, NYY, ARI

37.2

Jason Giambi

1B/DH

1

OAK, NYY, COL, CLE

49.8

Rafael Furcal

IF

1

ATL, LAD, STL, MIA

33.1

Paul Konerko

1B

1

LAD, CWS

24.0

Cliff Lee

SP

1

CLE, PHI, SEA

48.2

Alfonso Soriano

2B

1

NYY, TEX, WSH, CHC

38.9

Todd Helton

1B

2

COL

54.9

Andy Pettitte

SP

2

NYY, HOU

68.2

Andruw Jones

OF

3

ATL, LAD, TEX CWS, NYY

67.0

Scott Rolen

3B

3

PHI, STL, TOR, CIN

69.9

Omar Vizquel

SS

3

SEA, CLE, SFG, TEX, CWS, TOR

42.5

Manny Ramirez

OF

4

CLE, BOS, LAD

66.3

Billy Wagner

RP

5

HOU, PHI, NYW, ATL

24.0

Gary Sheffield

OF

6

MIL, FLA, LAD, ATL, NYY, DET, NYM

62.1

Jeff Kent

2B

7

NYM, SFG, HOU, LAD

56.0

Roger Clemens

SP

8

BOS, TOR, NYY, HOU

133.7

Barry Bonds

OF

8

PIT, SF

164.4

Curt Schilling

SP

8

BAL, HOU, PHI, ARI, BOS

79.8

Sammy Sosa

OF

8

CWS, CHC, BAL, TEX

60.1

Larry Walker

OF

10

MON, COL, STL

68.7

When will Baseball Hall of Fame results be released?

Voting results for the 2020 Hall of Fame class will be revealed Jan. 21.

Baseball Hall of Fame voting rules, eligibility

Active Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) members of 10 years or longer receive a ballot, including Sporting News' Ryan Fagan. Writers can vote for up to 10 players on the ballot. Writers may also submit a blank ballot, which counts against players on the ballot. Writers can also abstain from voting by not submitting a ballot.

Players are eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot five years after their retirement, as long as they played at least 10 seasons in the majors. If a player unretires during the five years, then the clock for Hall of Fame eligibility is restarted.

Players are removed from the ballot if they do not receive at least 5 percent of the vote while on the ballot. Players are voted in if they receive 75 percent or more of the vote.

