Baseball Hall of Fame 2019: Roy Halladay's plaque won't have Phillies or Blue Jays logo on it

Sporting News
Roy Halladay made six All-Star appearances and won a Cy Young with the Blue Jays but went to two All-Star game and won a Cy Young in Philly.

Baseball Hall of Fame 2019: Roy Halladay's plaque won't have Phillies or Blue Jays logo on it

Roy Halladay made six All-Star appearances and won a Cy Young with the Blue Jays but went to two All-Star game and won a Cy Young in Philly.

Roy Halladay's Hall of Fame plaque will not sport a logo.

Halladay's wife, Brandy, told reporters Wednesday he would not have a logo for the Phillies or Blue Jays on his plaque because "both teams meant so much to him."

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Halladay made six All-Star games and won a Cy Young award with the Blue Jays, who he played with from 1998-2009. He went to two All-Star games, won a Cy Young with the Phillies over his final four seasons.

MORE: Baseball Hall of Fame 2019: Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina voted in

He finished his career with 203 wins, 2,117 strikeouts and eight All-Star appearances. He was named to the Hall of Fame on his first ballot with 85.4 percent of the vote Tuesday.

Halladay died in May 2017 in a plane crash.

What to Read Next