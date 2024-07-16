Baseball fans share strategies for catching a ball at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby

Antlers, Oklahoma-native Joseph Jordan wasn’t sure his knees would allow him scramble around the left field concourse at Globe Life Field in Arlington Monday.

The lifelong Atlanta Braves fan was hopeful to catch a ball from the team’s designated hitter Marcell Ozuna or Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia.

He pointed to the Coca-Cola sign hanging off the upper deck above saying he could catch a ball if it hit off the facade.

While some fans tried to move around the stadium to catch a ball at Monday’s Home Run Derby, which was won by Los Angeles Dodger Teoscar Hernandez, others let the balls come to them.

Jace Sellers, 10, managed to snag a home run ball from Colleyville-native Bobby Witt Jr. after it fell from the grasp of another fan nearby.

“I just stood up like everybody else and it rolled over,” he said. “If you’re sitting in the right spot they come to you.”

Kolton Fowler, from Glendale, said his strategy was to stay mobile.

“We’ve drank plenty of water. I’m covering side to side like in my high school days, you know, it’s been a while but I still got it,” he said.

Travis Mitchell from Flower Mound, Texas said the trick was to stand behind the security guard and use him to jump over and grab a home run ball.

He caught a ball off Hernández in the first round.

“It’s exhilarating. Totally exhilarating man,” he said. “A once in a lifetime experience.”

Henry Amman, who moved to the Metroplex from Portland, Oregon in February, credited his first baseman’s glove for giving him the extra reach needed to snag a home run ball.

“It feels great, as always. Nothing beats the feeling. The goal is to get some more,” he said.

Baseball rivalries almost played a role for New Mexico Native and lifelong Atlanta Braves fan Jhristian Sierra.

“If I catch a ball from (New York Mets first baseman) Pete Alonzo, I might have to throw the ball back,” Sierra quipped.

Alonzo, a two-time champion, was eliminated early after hitting only 12 home runs in the first round.