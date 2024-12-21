Advertisement

Baseball fans mourn death of Rickey Henderson, MLB's Man of Steal

blake schuster
·4 min read
Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics former outfielder Rickey Henderson before the game against the San Francisco Giants at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Rickey Henderson died on Friday at age 65, leaving a towering legacy on and off the field as one of Major League Baseball's most iconic players. Henderson had been in the hospital battling pneumonia, according to the Bay Area News Group.

At the conclusion of an astonishing 24-year career, Henderson led MLB in stolen bases (1,406), stolen bases in a single season (130), runs scored (2,295), leadoff home runs (81) and unintentional walks (2,129). A 10-time All-Star, Henderson won the 1990 American League MVP and was a two-time World Series champion with the 1989 Oakland A's and 1993 Toronto Blue Jays.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on his first ballot in 2009 with 94.8 percent of the vote.

In addition to his four stints with Oakland, Henderson played for the Yankees, Mariners, Padres, Angels, Mets, Red Sox and Dodgers. He returned to the dugout in 2007 as an assistant coach for the Mets.

Tributes from heartbroken fans poured in across social media as news of Henderson's death became public.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Baseball fans mourn death of Rickey Henderson, MLB's Man of Steal