Baseball fans mourn death of Rickey Henderson, MLB's Man of Steal

Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics former outfielder Rickey Henderson before the game against the San Francisco Giants at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Rickey Henderson died on Friday at age 65, leaving a towering legacy on and off the field as one of Major League Baseball's most iconic players. Henderson had been in the hospital battling pneumonia, according to the Bay Area News Group.

At the conclusion of an astonishing 24-year career, Henderson led MLB in stolen bases (1,406), stolen bases in a single season (130), runs scored (2,295), leadoff home runs (81) and unintentional walks (2,129). A 10-time All-Star, Henderson won the 1990 American League MVP and was a two-time World Series champion with the 1989 Oakland A's and 1993 Toronto Blue Jays.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on his first ballot in 2009 with 94.8 percent of the vote.

In addition to his four stints with Oakland, Henderson played for the Yankees, Mariners, Padres, Angels, Mets, Red Sox and Dodgers. He returned to the dugout in 2007 as an assistant coach for the Mets.

Tributes from heartbroken fans poured in across social media as news of Henderson's death became public.

Rickey Henderson, the greatest leadoff hitter in baseball history, an irrepressible character whose on-field style and undeniable cool defined his Hall of Fame career as much as his MLB-record 1,406 stolen bases, died Friday, according to a statement from his family. He was 65. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2024

Statement from the A’s:



Rickey Henderson is one of the greatest baseball players of all time. His on-field accomplishments speak for themselves, and his records will forever stand atop baseball history. He was undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an… — Athletics (@Athletics) December 21, 2024

We are devastated to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson.



Across a 25-year career, Henderson was a 10-time All-Star, 3-time Silver Slugger Award winner, 2-time World Series champion and the 1990 American League MVP.



Nicknamed the “Man of Steal,” Henderson… pic.twitter.com/gOjtSbFkCz — MLB (@MLB) December 21, 2024

My profound condolences to the family, friends and teammates on the passing of Rickey Henderson. He was truly a one-of-a-kind talent and all-time great. https://t.co/zJCUi74abu — Tim Raines (@TimRaines30) December 21, 2024

RIP Rickey my condolences to the Henderson family. One of the best to ever do it. — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) December 21, 2024

Heavy heart today with this news. Being teammates with him my rookie year was incredible. The banter was real. The wisdom was endless. I was lucky enough to wear #23 next to his #24 virtually everyday. So many stories coming out of that season. Gonna miss you my man. 👊🏻 https://t.co/OMNySBnQGz — AJ Hinch (@ajhinch) December 21, 2024

And this right here folks will forever be my favourite Rickey Henderson story pic.twitter.com/CQsPK1tdwW — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) December 21, 2024

Yankees legend Dave Winfield has confirmed the death of the iconic Rickey Henderson on his official instagram page. RIP legend pic.twitter.com/lpwMoXC7mB — Daniel Wexler (@WexlerRules) December 21, 2024

My favorite Rickey Henderson anecdote. Playoff teams get a set postseason bonus pool to distribute “shares” of. A full share for a World Series winning team in the 2020s goes for ~$500k, and Rickey wanted to give that equivalent to every employee who could really use that money. pic.twitter.com/LLZGNLQG0y — Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) December 21, 2024

There has never been a more dynamic baseball player, an almost impossible combination of speed, power, and flair. Rest in peace, Rickey Henderson. You most certainly were the greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/P2uUIWPgcx — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 21, 2024

Rickey Henderson's Baseball Reference page is a sight to behold. One of the most productive players in major league history. pic.twitter.com/LOKExiTCox — James Schiano (@James_Schiano) December 21, 2024

When Rickey Henderson became the all-time stolen bases leader.



RIP. 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/sZgdASZb56 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 21, 2024

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson throws out the first pitch before today's A's-Mariners game in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/lP1wMf3QKH — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Baseball fans mourn death of Rickey Henderson, MLB's Man of Steal