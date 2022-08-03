Baseball fans honor iconic Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully on social media

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died on Tuesday, the team announced.

He was 94.

Scully spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers both in Brooklyn and in Los Angeles, and is one of the sport’s top voices. Scully started working for the Dodgers in 1950, and remained there until he retired in 2016. He was the youngest to ever call a World Series at 25, and was around for plenty of iconic moments in baseball history.

Fans far and wide took to social media to honor Scully once the news broke on Tuesday night.

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

We mourn the passing of legendary @Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. He was 94. https://t.co/L0pIR7j5mg pic.twitter.com/hZBzW4Z1WH — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2022

Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special. #LoveLA💙 https://t.co/zHPD78KEsE — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully's passing is the end of a chapter of our city's history. He united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve. Our City Hall will be lit up for you tomorrow Vin, our dear friend, the Voice of LA. Thank you from a grateful and loving city. #vinscully — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully was a storyteller, and nobody ever told the story of baseball better. He called games with such elegance and grace. He spoke only when necessary, allowing the broadcast to breathe when it demanded. He made baseball a more beautiful game. RIP. https://t.co/cmQ2nGJW3Y — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2022

The Rams are saddened by the loss of sports and Los Angeles icon Vin Scully. Our sincere condolences are with the Scully family, friends, and Dodgers organization. https://t.co/MTBxM33nGk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2022

So sad to have heard of the passing of one of all time icons, Vin Scully. God bless the Scully family. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Ruben Amaro, Jr. (@RAJr_20) August 3, 2022

RIP Vin Scully, the legendary voice of the #Dodgers and a treasure to the baseball world. https://t.co/TOeuNmMHFs — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 3, 2022

You can't tell the story of baseball without Vin Scully. And nobody ever told the story of baseball better than Vin Scully. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) August 3, 2022

I can’t quite explain it, but Vin Scully made baseball history feel real. Like, he was both of an earlier era and someone you could listen to every night. He was a through line. — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) August 3, 2022

When I think of what baseball sounds like, it is Vin Scully. 1 of the joys of the baseball package coming along was I could come home from an East Coast game, turn on the Dodgers and hear Scully at his peak, just as my dad had a half century earlier. #TheBest #RIP https://t.co/KHnDyuKK4Y — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 3, 2022

Heartbroken. Our game has lost its Voice. https://t.co/3MnenRQ8dx — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 3, 2022

The best to ever do it. What a life and career. https://t.co/Sx1KYWQgYO — Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) August 3, 2022

Some of Scully’s best calls resurfaced on Twitter, too.

Vin Scully’s smoothness will never ever be replicated. #RIP pic.twitter.com/dsw0VHxLXZ — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully calling Joe Montana to Dwight Clark, AKA "The Catch" pic.twitter.com/PDJHTJ1Pwn — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 3, 2022

Let's all listen to Vin Scully on D-Day. pic.twitter.com/WsQ4argWOY — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) June 7, 2015

Vin Scully calling Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run in the 1988 World Series.



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/1XgLOcigpN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2022

And Vin Scully also called one of the most iconic moments in NFL history too. pic.twitter.com/kqWDZyMEv0 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 3, 2022

how the hell do you tell the story of a wolf attacking a boy during an at bat calmly, colorfully and without missing a pitch? Vin Scully was an absolute artist pic.twitter.com/aLjUYv7mme — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 3, 2022

RIP Vin Scully. Here’s an incredible story he told on the air during a national Pirates-Cubs game back in 1988. pic.twitter.com/9NvHXbC7p2 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) August 3, 2022