Watch: Baseball fan takes home run to the stomach rather than drop his beers

Catching a home run at game five of the World Series would be a dream come true for the majority of baseball fans.

For one, however, making sure he didn’t drop his beers took priority.

Footage captured a Washington Nationals fan, who has since been identified as Jeff Adams from Washington DC, standing in the crowd with a beer in each hand as Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez struck a sixth innings home run.

Rather than put either beer down, or get out of the way of the ball, the fan took it straight to his stomach without spilling a drop.

The clip has since gone viral and Bud Light, the brand of beer that Adams was drinking, offered him a reward for his ‘heroism’.

After the game, Adams told reporters, “I was coming down, having a few beers and I saw the ball come and I wanted to catch it in my chest, because my hands were full of Bud Light. I’m solid.”

The Astros lead the Nationals 3-2 in the best-of-seven World Series, with the next match taking place in Houston.

