Baseball For All Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Title IX and its Impact on Girls in Baseball

Baseball For All to host a weekend-long event celebrating the barrier-breaking women and the civil rights law that opened doors for millions of girls to play baseball

BROOKLYN, NY and HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / On June 25 & 26, Baseball For All is proud to host a weekend of events to honor the momentous 50th anniversary of Title IX-and the tremendous impact it has had on girls in baseball at the youth, high school, and collegiate levels. Players from New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania will head to Brooklyn, NY and Hoboken, NJ to celebrate the groundbreaking civil rights law and its ripple effects, including barrier-breaking women who have helped open doors for even more girls to play the game.

On Saturday, June 25, girls ages 5-10 are invited to participate in a girls' baseball clinic at Washington Park in Brooklyn, NY. This clinic is hosted in partnership with 78 Youth Sports and will be led by Baseball For All founder, Justine Siegal, and high school-aged girls in baseball.

In Hoboken, New Jersey on June 26, three 12U girls' baseball teams from the surrounding areas (NJ, NY, PA) have been invited to take part in a one-day tournament to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX- and honor women like Maria Pepe who have helped pave the way, helping to give girls a legal right to play baseball. After playing only three games on her team in Hoboken Little League in 1972, Pepe was removed and banned from playing as parents and coaches cited the 1951 "Tubby Rule" that prohibited girls from playing Little League baseball. The National Organization for Women filed a gender discrimination case on her behalf and won, aiding the passage of Title IX and future federal regulations giving females the right to play sports.

Maria Pepe speaks with a player from the 12U Tri-State Trailblazers, a girls' baseball team, that will be participating in the BFA Title IX Invitational

"Without Title IX, I would have never been allowed to play baseball or any other sports that I loved. I can't imagine my life without the opportunities Title IX and Maria Pepe have provided me and others," says Justine Siegal, founder of Baseball For All and the first female to coach for a Major League Baseball organization.

This historic celebration takes place just weeks before the 7th annual Baseball For All Nationals, the largest all-girls baseball tournament in the U.S., which will be hosted in Mesa, AZ., and welcome girls from over 30 states and three countries.

To learn more about the Baseball for All Title IX Invitational, visit https://baseballforall.com/title-ixinvitational/ today.

About Baseball for All:

Baseball For All is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit building gender equity in baseball by providing girls with opportunities to play, coach, and lead. Featured in hundreds of media outlets including Newsweek, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, MLB.com, and the New York Times, Baseball for All is the definitive resource for media looking for answers and thoughts on girls and women playing baseball.

