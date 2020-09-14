Baseball Capsules

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alec Mills cruised through baseball’s second no-hitter this season in just the 15th start of his major league career, leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 12-0 on Sunday.

The former college walk-on at Tennessee-Martin retired Jace Peterson on a game-ending groundout. Peterson had replaced 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich on defence to start the eighth inning.

Mills (5-3) threw 114 pitches and hardly had any close calls in Chicago’s 16th no-hitter. He struck out five, walked three and induced five swings and misses, tied with Oakland’s Dallas Braden during his perfect game in 2010 for fewest in a no-hitter since at least 1988, according to Stats.

Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito threw baseball’s other no-hitter this season against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 15.

Jason Heyward’s RBI double put the Cubs ahead in a five-run fourth against Adrian Houser (1-5) that included Ian Happ’s two-run single. David Bote added a two-run homer in the fifth.

ANGELS 5, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols tied Willie Mays for fifth place on the career homer list with No. 660, a two-run shot in the eighth inning off Carlos Estevez (1-3) that overcame a 3-2 deficit. The 40-year-old Pujols had not gone deep since Aug. 4.

Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).

Andrew Heaney (4-3) threw seven efficient innings for Los Angeles, allowing three runs and no walks while striking out eight. Matt Andriese tossed two innings to earn a save for the second straight game.

PADRES 6, GIANTS 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger pitched a two-hitter for his second career shutout to open a doubleheader forced because of a false positive COVID-19 test. Clevinger (3-2) struck out seven and walked one in seven innings for his second career complete game.

Greg Garcia and Wil Myers each had a two-out, two-run single off Johnny Cueto (2-1) for the Padres, who won their sixth straight game and for the 10th time in 12 games.

San Diego entered entered the day three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

The Giants said Sunday that outfielder Alex Dickerson received news of a positive test result for the novel coronavirus minutes before he was set to play against his hometown team on Friday night. Dickerson was pulled off the field and placed in isolation at Petco Park, and two games were postponed. Major League Baseball and the players’ union said Sunday morning that it was determined to be a false positive.

BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies hit two-run homers in the sixth as Washington overcame a 4-2 deficit against Max Scherzer (4-3).

Scherzer allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings, the most off him since seven by Miami on April 20, 2019.

Kyle Wright (1-4) gave up four runs — three earned — and eight hits in six innings. He had been 0-7 with a 7.86 ERA in 16 career appearances coming in.

YANKEES 3, ORIOLES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres had a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning for his first career pinch hit, and New York (26-21) completed a four-game sweep that opened a 5 1/2-game lead over the Orioles (20-26) for the AL’s eighth and final playoff spot.

Torres’ drive off Tanner Scott followed two-out singles by Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier off Dillon Tate (1-1).

Zack Britton (1-2) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth for his second save.

BLUE JAYS 7, METS 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run completely out of Sahlen Field and Hyun Jin Ryu (4-1) made the early lead stand up, winning his fourth straight decision by allowing one run in six innings.

Santiago Espinal hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning for the Blue Jays, 3 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay for the AL East lead.

New York dropped to 21-26 and remains out of the NL playoff field. David Peterson (4-2) lost for the first time since Aug. 2, allowing two runs and three hits in five innings.

RED SOX 6, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Christian Vázquez and Christian Arroyo homered as last-place Boston gained a four-game split against Tampa Bay, which has lost four of six.

Martín Pérez (3-4) gave up three runs and five hits over five innings. Matt Barnes, the fourth Boston reliever, worked the ninth for his sixth save.

