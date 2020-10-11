BarxBuddy Ultrasonic Dog Bark Controlling Pet Trainer Device

How BarxBuddy Works?

View photos BarxBuddy PricingBarxBuddy is exclusively available online through BarxBuddy.com, where it’s priced at $30 to $45 per unit, depending on how many you order: More





BarxBuddy PricingBarxBuddy is exclusively available online through BarxBuddy.com, where it’s priced at $30 to $45 per unit, depending on how many you order:

BarxBuddy-04

View photos BarxBuddy emits ultrasonic noises that are inaudible to most human ears – but audible to dog owners. Some humans may hear a distant, high-pitched noise when activating BarxBuddy. More





BarxBuddy emits ultrasonic noises that are inaudible to most human ears – but audible to dog owners. Some humans may hear a distant, high-pitched noise when activating BarxBuddy.

Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is BarxBuddy?

A new ultrasonic device called BarxBuddy aims to change the way dog owners control their pets.

BarxBuddy emits ultrasonic signals that get a dog’s attention. Some dog owners use BarxBuddy for training. Others use BarxBuddy for protection against aggressive dogs. Whether you’re a dog owner or not, BarxBuddy aims to be the device you need to enhance training and control.

Many pet owners have used BarxBuddy to prevent dog barking. The manufacturer primarily advertises BarxBuddy as a device to stop barking.

BarxBuddy does not harm the dog. Instead, it merely gets the dog’s attention. The dog hears an unfamiliar noise and changes behavior in response.

According to the BarxBuddy sales page, dog owners have found relief with BarxBuddy even when no other dog training solutions worked.

One customer claims to have tried everything to prevent dog barking – including cage training, spraying with water, and positive reinforcement. Then, she tried BarxBuddy and got instant relief.

That customer purportedly heard about BarxBuddy from a vet, who recommended the device as an anti-barking measure.

“That's when my vet pulled a device out of a drawer and pressed a button. I couldn't believe what I saw, what I heard, what I did NOT hear! The barking stopped immediately. Turner was a bit confused, but he sat in the room quietly.”

BarxBuddy is exclusively available online today through BarxBuddy.com, where it’s priced around $40.

How BarxBuddy Works?

BarxBuddy emits ultrasonic noises that are inaudible to most human ears – but audible to dog owners. Some humans may hear a distant, high-pitched noise when activating BarxBuddy.

Most humans, however, hear nothing.

Your dog will hear BarxBuddy immediately. Dogs have a different hearing range than humans. They hear a loud, high-pitched noise, then immediately adjust behavior.

Story continues