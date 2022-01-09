Barty wins in Adelaide, Anisimova in Melbourne in WTA events

  • Ash Barty of Australia chases down the ball for a return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the final of the the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, in Adelaide, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Top-ranked Barty has won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Elena Rybakina on Sunday. (Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP)
    1/6

    Australia Tennis Adelaide

    Ash Barty of Australia chases down the ball for a return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the final of the the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, in Adelaide, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Top-ranked Barty has won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Elena Rybakina on Sunday. (Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP)
  • Amanda Anisimova of the United States holds the winner's trophy after her singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's final of the Summer Set 2 tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    2/6

    Australia Tennis Melbourne

    Amanda Anisimova of the United States holds the winner's trophy after her singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's final of the Summer Set 2 tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
  • Ash Barty of Australia celebrates victory with the trophy after winning over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the final of the the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, in Adelaide, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP)
    3/6

    Australia Tennis Adelaide

    Ash Barty of Australia celebrates victory with the trophy after winning over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the final of the the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, in Adelaide, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts to winning the match during her singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's final of the Summer Set 2 tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    4/6

    Australia Tennis Melbourne

    Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts to winning the match during her singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's final of the Summer Set 2 tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
  • Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts to winning the match during her singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's final of the Summer Set 2 tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    5/6

    Australia Tennis Melbourne

    Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts to winning the match during her singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's final of the Summer Set 2 tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
  • Ash Barty of Australia celebrates victory with the trophy after winning over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the final of the the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, in Adelaide, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Top-ranked Barty has won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Elena Rybakina on Sunday. (Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP)
    6/6

    Australia Tennis Adelaide

    Ash Barty of Australia celebrates victory with the trophy after winning over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the final of the the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, in Adelaide, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Top-ranked Barty has won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Elena Rybakina on Sunday. (Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP)
Ash Barty of Australia chases down the ball for a return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the final of the the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, in Adelaide, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Top-ranked Barty has won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Elena Rybakina on Sunday. (Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP)
Amanda Anisimova of the United States holds the winner's trophy after her singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's final of the Summer Set 2 tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Ash Barty of Australia celebrates victory with the trophy after winning over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the final of the the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, in Adelaide, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP)
Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts to winning the match during her singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's final of the Summer Set 2 tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts to winning the match during her singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's final of the Summer Set 2 tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Ash Barty of Australia celebrates victory with the trophy after winning over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the final of the the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, in Adelaide, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Top-ranked Barty has won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Elena Rybakina on Sunday. (Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty has won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Elena Rybakina on Sunday.

The win improved Barty’s record against top-20 rivals to 17-1 since the beginning of 2021.

Barty also beat Coco Gauff, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofin Kenin and 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek en route to her 14th WTA tournament win.

Barty is scheduled to play the Sydney Tennis Classic next week before the Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.

In a WTA tournament at Melbourne, American Amanda Anisimova beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 to win her second WTA title.

The 20-year-old Anisimova came from 2-4 down in the first set and 0-3 in the decider to clinch the trophy and win her first title in almost three years.

Anisimova broke down in tears on her exit from the 2020 Australian Open, her first major following the sudden death of her father.

Anisimova, a French Open semifinalist and former world No. 21, returned to some of her best form Sunday at Rod Laver Arena.

“I want to thank Melbourne, I always love playing here and I’m super excited for a couple more amazing weeks here,” she said in reference to the Australian Open.

“Tennis can be a difficult journey at times but I’m so happy and grateful to have the people in my life I have. It’s so good to start the year in such a good place, I’m super grateful.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament semifinal

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her semifinal match Saturday at a WTA tournament with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover. “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open," Osaka said in a statement issued by Tennis Australia. “Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, m

  • Novak Djokovic's 'requests for access to personal chef rejected' as pictures of hotel food emerge

    Novak Djokovic's requests for access to his personal chef and a tennis court have been rejected by Australian officials, according to reports. The Australian newspaper reported that the world tennis number one has been denied any "special treatment" during his stay in immigration custody. Djokovic is beginning a third day in a Melbourne hotel that has doubled up as an immigration detention facility - a couple of miles from the luxury hotels where most Australian Open players are staying.

  • Will he stay or will he go? Djokovic's hearing looms large

    After four nights in an Australian immigration detention hotel, Novak Djokovic will get his day in court Monday in a deportation case that has polarized opinions and elicited heartfelt support for the top-ranked tennis star in his native Serbia. Djokovic had his visa canceled after arriving at Melbourne airport last week when Australian border officials ruled that he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. His lawy

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Novak Djokovic's previous COVID-19 diagnosis deemed invalid reason for exemption at Australian border

    Novak Djokovic believed his previous COVID-19 diagnosis would allow him into Australia.

  • Long wait continues for Team Rachel Homan with new wrinkle after Ontario decision

    A much-anticipated Olympic decision. A national championship berth hanging in the balance. A provincial backup team waiting in the wings. Rachel Homan, her teammates and other affected players could only wait things out after the Ontario Curling Association added a fresh wrinkle to a long, unprecedented selection process on several fronts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The OCA's decision Friday to announce that Homan's team would only represent the province at the national championship if the ski

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • 3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven. Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive. Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu test

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post