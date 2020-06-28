A Bartender’s Personal Twist on the Margarita

Courtesy Joey Smith

When would you serve this drink? “This cocktail is great after dinner. I would enjoy it swinging in a hammock watching the sunset.”

What music would you pair it with? “The Grateful Dead’s Cornell 5/8/77.”

What food would you pair it with? “Homemade pineapple carnitas tacos with mango salsa.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I would love to make this cocktail for my Mom. Always make cocktails for your mom.”

The Queen Bee Marg

By Joey Smith

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Espolòn® Blanco Tequila (Order on Drizly)

.5 part Triple sec

.75 part Lemon juice

.75 part Spicy Chamomile Honey*

Glass: Double rocks

Garnish: Lemon wheel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with cubes of frozen chamomile tea. Shake, and strain into a double rocks glass filled with fresh chamomile ice cubes. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Spicy Chamomile Honey*

Brew a strong pot of chamomile tea. Whisk together 100g honey and 100g hot chamomile tea. Add one diced jalapeño and let steep to your desired spice level. Strain into a clean bottle.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

