The Barstool Sports guy is selling frozen pizza now. How does he rate his own slice?

David Portnoy and pizza go together like -- don’t answer that.

The controversial Barstool Sports founder eats pizza basically every day of his life. Not only does the online businessman consume it daily, he reviews slices all over the country for his One Bite app reviews. Local spots included in his thousands of critiques are Swan Miami in the Design District; Blocks Pizza Deli in Miami Beach where he had an interesting run-in with a passerby; and Andiamo, in Morningside with pal Dave Grutman.

The “One Bite” refers jokingly to Portnoy’s catchphrase, “One bite, everybody knows the rules,” which never actually means one bite. More like three or four but who’s counting?

After the 44 year old munches down on a slice outside the establishment, he takes another bite, usually of the crust. The scores run from one to 10, usually being in the seven range if the pizza is amazing.

Portnoy is super picky, rating a slice for how much “flop” or grease it has, and he is always look for a well done “undercarriage.” His preference is Neapolitan style, no toppings, except cheese.

While the Massachusetts native usually physically goes to each place he reviews, when the pandemic lockdown forced restaurants to close, Portnoy began trying out frozen pizzas at his NYC apartment.

The amateur investor who calls Miami home is now coming out with one of his own, aptly named One Bite, he announced on Instagram.

“Frozen pizza time! Not only any frozen pizza, my frozen pizza!” says El Presidente, as fans call him, holding an orange box in his kitchen at his Hamptons home.

In the video Portnoy actually cooks up a pie, which will be available in Walmart in October, and gives it a “legitimate 10” score.

Barstool fans subsequently freaked because Prez has only given a perfect 10 score to his hometown fave, Monti’s.

In a second review to appease his followers, Portnoy brings his girlfriend Silvana Mojica on board to taste test. The model gives her slice a 9.8, and he concedes that in his second review, One Bite gets an “unbiased” score of 9.9.