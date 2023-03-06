Barry Saunders: What kind of person straps on a gun to go to the mall?

It’s been a couple of decades since I suggested to a high school friend, who was complaining about being unable to find a job in Rockingham, that she move to Durham — as her brother and sister had.

“Oh noooo,” she said, aghast. “Durham’s too fast for me.”

Now, this friend was no Sweet Polly Purebred. I knew she’d seen some things from life’s dark side. That didn’t stop her from telling me about all of the horrible things sure to befall anyone living in the big city.

So convincing was her story that a few more minutes of listening to her would have had me fleeing this den of iniquity for the relative safety of, say, Sodom.

Speaking of fleeing: If you’re anything like me, when you read the recent story about a shoppers’ stampede causing a visitor from Sanford to accidentally shoot himself at Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall, your first thought was “What kind of $@#%^&* person straps up to go to the mall?”

There are at least two kinds: a hoodlum lurking to catch someone with their guard down, or someone, like my fearful friend, who has bought into the misperceptions of the Triangle — heck, of America — as a lawless Dodge City where you’d best not leave the crib unless you’re holding a heater.

From published police reports, a loud noise “of unknown origin” at the mall spooked Saturday night shoppers and sent them a’runnin’ on Feb. 25. Also spooked was the man with the gun, who in his haste to flee shot only himself.

The gunshot caused even more panic among people already on edge from the original bang.

I ask you: Have we become so paranoid that a loud noise can cause bedlam?

Apparently so.

Lest anyone think this is strictly a Triangle phenomenon, the peace at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall has been shattered at times by gunfire over the past few months.

Again, what kind of @#$#%&* person straps up to go to the mall?

Imagine if, in any of those instances, other panicked mall patrons had whipped out their own pocket rockets and started pop-pop- popping indiscriminately.

On second thought, don’t imagine, because the odds of all of them shooting only themselves are, unfortunately, small.

In one of my favorite movies, the quintessential film noir and diamond caper ”The Asphalt Jungle,” one character, a bad outlaw and stickup man named Dix, yearns to return to his old Kentucky home from an unnamed Northern city.

“First thing I’m gonna do is take a bath in the creek and wash this city dirt off me,” the hoodlum tells his gun moll named Doll.

Hold on, Dix: Aren’t you making a living taking people’s money from them at gunpoint? Didn’t you just blast two people in a diamond heist?

Face it, yo: You’re the bad guy making the city dirty, and the crime rate’s going to drop precipitously the moment you pass the city limits line!

The truth hurts, and the people going armed to the terror of the public — like the pancake-eating, Glock-wearing pistolero I witnessed peacock-strutting around in the Mebane Cracker Barrel — have to face the fact that, regardless of what movie is playing in their fevered brain, they are, to some people, the bad guys.

The Gun Violence Archive says 6,497 people had been killed already in America as of Feb. 25.

And some people say guns don’t keep us safe.

Since I always seek to give people the benefit of the doubt, maybe our self-shooting visitor from Sanford saw himself as that mythical “good guy with a gun” we’re always hearing about.

Or maybe he, like my friend who dared not leave Rockingham, feared he was venturing into The Badlands and had better grab his shootin’ iron as he headed out the door.

Here’s the deal though: enough pistol-packin’ people such as he will result in Raleigh, Charlotte — heck, America — becoming the dystopian hellscape they supposedly fear.

Barry Saunders is a member of the Editorial Board and founder of thesaundersreport.com.