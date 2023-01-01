Barry Lane, brilliant Ryder Cup and European Tour golfer who remained an 'everyman' – obituary

Telegraph Obituaries
·6 min read
Barry Lane lines up his putt on the 6th hole during the first day of the 1997 Alamo English Open at Hanbury Manor Golf Club, Hertfordshire - Ross Kinnaird/ALLSPORT
Barry Lane lines up his putt on the 6th hole during the first day of the 1997 Alamo English Open at Hanbury Manor Golf Club, Hertfordshire - Ross Kinnaird/ALLSPORT

Barry Lane, who has died aged 62, was an English golfer who won five times on the European Tour, including at the Scottish Open and the British, European and German Masters tournaments; he also appeared in a Ryder Cup in 1993 and went on to be one of the most successful players on the Seniors Tour in Europe, standing seventh on its all-time list of winners.

Lane’s victories on the main European Tour spanned the period from 1988 to 2004, during which time he was a consistent performer at the top level and yet had the air of an everyman golfer – someone who might fit comfortably into a Saturday morning fourball at any golf club across the country.

Boyish and infectiously enthusiastic, he was perpetually aware of how lucky he was to be playing golf for money, having been one of the few top golfers of the modern era to emerge from being a full-time assistant professional at an ordinary club, working in the pro-shop, teaching members and repairing clubs.

Unlike some of his professional colleagues, Lane actually enjoyed the slog of the circuit, including the chance to travel to exotic places. “There’s plenty of logistical hassle, the down time is sometimes tricky to fill, and it can just be bloody hard work sometimes,” he said. “But it’s what I’ve always done, seeing the world, playing golf. What a wonderful way to live a life.”

As evidence of his affection for the sport, over Lane’s career on the European Tour he played in an eye-watering 683 tournaments, a figure exceeded only by Sam Torrance and Miguel Ángel Jiménez. Throughout it all he remained a popular, clubbable soul, happy to have a chinwag and a laugh with anyone who happened to be around.

Barry Douglas Lane was born on June 21 1960 in Hayes, Middlesex, but grew up in Bracknell, Berkshire. He took up golf at the age of 14, practising in a field near his home with second-hand clubs bought through a local newspaper, three of which he broke in the first week.

Falling in love with the game immediately, he began to play every day after school at Downshire golf club in Wokingham, while caddying at weekends to pay for his midweek rounds. At 16 he was taken on as assistant professional at Downshire, entering minor tournaments across the south of England when he could get time away from the pro shop.

On one occasion his mentor, Roger Mace, who was head pro at Downshire, found himself unable to travel to a competition and so sent Lane over as his replacement. When his deputy arrived he was told in blunt terms that he was not good enough to enter, and should return home immediately. But Lane decided to hang around to await developments. When the organisers found they needed someone to make up the numbers, he was drafted in at the last minute and romped home to victory.

In 1982, at the third attempt, Lane qualified to play on the European Tour, although for the first two years he could only afford to enter tournaments in the UK. Largely as a result he lost his tour card at the end of 1984, but two years later he qualified again, managed to find a sponsor, and never looked back, playing on the tour for 26 successive years until 2011.

By the end of his second season, in 1987, Lane had risen to 27th on the European order of merit with five top-10 finishes and the bonus of a £20,000 victory in an unusual non-tour event, the Equity & Law Challenge at Royal Mid-Surrey, in which the winner was the player with the most birdies and eagles. He had 13 of the former and one of the latter across 36 holes.

Lane’s playing peak began the following year, when he won the first of his five big European tournaments, the Scottish Open at Gleneagles, finishing three strokes ahead of Sandy Lyle and José Rivero.

His German Masters win came in 1992, when he beat Bernhard Langer and Ian Woosnam by two shots in Stuttgart, and the following year he pipped Seve Ballesteros by a stroke to take the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland. In 1993 he also had career best finishes of 13th in the Open and 16th in the US Open.

In the early to mid-1990s Lane made the top ten of the order of merit on three occasions, with a best of fifth in 1992, earning him selection for the 1993 Ryder Cup in Europe’s 13-15 home defeat at the Belfry, in which he lost all three of his matches and later confessed to experiencing more stress than he ever had felt on a golf course. “That whole week, you can’t put your finger on why it is, but it’s intense,” he said. “Even in the evenings it doesn’t let up.”

Barry Lane in action prior to the Irish Legends presented by McGinley Foundation at Rosapenna Hotel &amp; Golf Resort, Donegal, Ireland in August 2022 - Phil Inglis/Getty Images
Barry Lane in action prior to the Irish Legends presented by McGinley Foundation at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort, Donegal, Ireland in August 2022 - Phil Inglis/Getty Images

After winning the Open de Baleares in Majorca in 1994 and then, in 1995, his most lucrative tournament, the $1m World Championship of Golf matchplay tournament in the US, Lane’s fortunes began to slip as he moved into his late 30s. It wasn’t until a decade later that he won his next and final European Tour event, the 2004 British Masters at the Forest of Arden.

In 2010, at the qualifying age of 50, he joined the European Seniors Tour, winning the Scottish Seniors Open in his first year and continuing to play on the main tour for another season. He added a further seven seniors tournament wins over the next decade, including the 2017 Willow Senior Golf Classic at Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire, in which he posted what is still the lowest ever round on the tour, a 12 under par 60 that contained 12 birdies and six pars.

His final win was in the MCB Tour Championship in Madagascar in 2019, and his last tournament before ill health intervened came in August 2022 at the PGA Seniors Championship in Formby near Liverpool.

Away from golf, Lane was a fan of George Benson and Jamiroquai, liked to read Stephen King books and watch athletics, and was a DIY enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife Camilla and by three children from an earlier marriage.

Barry Lane, born June 21 1960, death announced January 1 2023

Latest Stories

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

    OTTAWA — If not for netminder Cam Talbot, Alex DeBrincat would never have had the chance to play hero. DeBrincat scored the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, but a 49-save performance by Talbot, including 26 in the third period, was the main reason it got that far. “It was an exciting game. Probably gave them a few too many looks but Talbs kept us in the game for the most part and it’s nice to get the win,” said DeBrincat, who

  • Stamkos gets 498th goal, Lightning beat Coyotes 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 498th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought, putting the Lightning ahead 3-2 from the left circle during a power play at 11:12 of the second period. The star center tied Glenn Anderson for 47th place on the career list. The Lightning captain has 189 power-play goals, one away from tying Pierre Turgeon for 22nd all-time. Stamkos also had a third-period assist and ti