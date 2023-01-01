Barry Lane, brilliant Ryder Cup and European Tour golfer who remained an 'everyman' – obituary

Barry Lane lines up his putt on the 6th hole during the first day of the 1997 Alamo English Open at Hanbury Manor Golf Club, Hertfordshire - Ross Kinnaird/ALLSPORT

Barry Lane, who has died aged 62, was an English golfer who won five times on the European Tour, including at the Scottish Open and the British, European and German Masters tournaments; he also appeared in a Ryder Cup in 1993 and went on to be one of the most successful players on the Seniors Tour in Europe, standing seventh on its all-time list of winners.

Lane’s victories on the main European Tour spanned the period from 1988 to 2004, during which time he was a consistent performer at the top level and yet had the air of an everyman golfer – someone who might fit comfortably into a Saturday morning fourball at any golf club across the country.

Boyish and infectiously enthusiastic, he was perpetually aware of how lucky he was to be playing golf for money, having been one of the few top golfers of the modern era to emerge from being a full-time assistant professional at an ordinary club, working in the pro-shop, teaching members and repairing clubs.

Unlike some of his professional colleagues, Lane actually enjoyed the slog of the circuit, including the chance to travel to exotic places. “There’s plenty of logistical hassle, the down time is sometimes tricky to fill, and it can just be bloody hard work sometimes,” he said. “But it’s what I’ve always done, seeing the world, playing golf. What a wonderful way to live a life.”

As evidence of his affection for the sport, over Lane’s career on the European Tour he played in an eye-watering 683 tournaments, a figure exceeded only by Sam Torrance and Miguel Ángel Jiménez. Throughout it all he remained a popular, clubbable soul, happy to have a chinwag and a laugh with anyone who happened to be around.

Barry Douglas Lane was born on June 21 1960 in Hayes, Middlesex, but grew up in Bracknell, Berkshire. He took up golf at the age of 14, practising in a field near his home with second-hand clubs bought through a local newspaper, three of which he broke in the first week.

Falling in love with the game immediately, he began to play every day after school at Downshire golf club in Wokingham, while caddying at weekends to pay for his midweek rounds. At 16 he was taken on as assistant professional at Downshire, entering minor tournaments across the south of England when he could get time away from the pro shop.

Story continues

On one occasion his mentor, Roger Mace, who was head pro at Downshire, found himself unable to travel to a competition and so sent Lane over as his replacement. When his deputy arrived he was told in blunt terms that he was not good enough to enter, and should return home immediately. But Lane decided to hang around to await developments. When the organisers found they needed someone to make up the numbers, he was drafted in at the last minute and romped home to victory.

In 1982, at the third attempt, Lane qualified to play on the European Tour, although for the first two years he could only afford to enter tournaments in the UK. Largely as a result he lost his tour card at the end of 1984, but two years later he qualified again, managed to find a sponsor, and never looked back, playing on the tour for 26 successive years until 2011.

By the end of his second season, in 1987, Lane had risen to 27th on the European order of merit with five top-10 finishes and the bonus of a £20,000 victory in an unusual non-tour event, the Equity & Law Challenge at Royal Mid-Surrey, in which the winner was the player with the most birdies and eagles. He had 13 of the former and one of the latter across 36 holes.

Lane’s playing peak began the following year, when he won the first of his five big European tournaments, the Scottish Open at Gleneagles, finishing three strokes ahead of Sandy Lyle and José Rivero.

His German Masters win came in 1992, when he beat Bernhard Langer and Ian Woosnam by two shots in Stuttgart, and the following year he pipped Seve Ballesteros by a stroke to take the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland. In 1993 he also had career best finishes of 13th in the Open and 16th in the US Open.

In the early to mid-1990s Lane made the top ten of the order of merit on three occasions, with a best of fifth in 1992, earning him selection for the 1993 Ryder Cup in Europe’s 13-15 home defeat at the Belfry, in which he lost all three of his matches and later confessed to experiencing more stress than he ever had felt on a golf course. “That whole week, you can’t put your finger on why it is, but it’s intense,” he said. “Even in the evenings it doesn’t let up.”

Barry Lane in action prior to the Irish Legends presented by McGinley Foundation at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort, Donegal, Ireland in August 2022 - Phil Inglis/Getty Images

After winning the Open de Baleares in Majorca in 1994 and then, in 1995, his most lucrative tournament, the $1m World Championship of Golf matchplay tournament in the US, Lane’s fortunes began to slip as he moved into his late 30s. It wasn’t until a decade later that he won his next and final European Tour event, the 2004 British Masters at the Forest of Arden.

In 2010, at the qualifying age of 50, he joined the European Seniors Tour, winning the Scottish Seniors Open in his first year and continuing to play on the main tour for another season. He added a further seven seniors tournament wins over the next decade, including the 2017 Willow Senior Golf Classic at Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire, in which he posted what is still the lowest ever round on the tour, a 12 under par 60 that contained 12 birdies and six pars.

His final win was in the MCB Tour Championship in Madagascar in 2019, and his last tournament before ill health intervened came in August 2022 at the PGA Seniors Championship in Formby near Liverpool.

Away from golf, Lane was a fan of George Benson and Jamiroquai, liked to read Stephen King books and watch athletics, and was a DIY enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife Camilla and by three children from an earlier marriage.

Barry Lane, born June 21 1960, death announced January 1 2023