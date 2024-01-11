Barry Keoghan Wows in White Crop Top and Puts His Buzzy Biceps on Display at “Masters of the Air” Premiere

The 'Saltburn' actor stars in the Apple TV+ limited series alongside Austin Butler

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan is a master of air — and the red carpet!

The Irish actor, 31, brought his style A-game to the Los Angeles premiere of his latest project, limited series Masters of the Air, on Wednesday night.

At the Regency Village Theatre premiere, the Saltburn star wore a matching off-white sleeveless suit set that had his perfectly toned biceps on full display. Keoghan’s standout, yet muted look featured a double-breasted V-neck crop top and trousers.

Amy Sussman/Getty Barry Keoghan, Masters Of The Air, Los Angeles premiere

Related: Barry Keoghan Says He’s ‘Really Flirtin’ with Saltburn Costar and ‘Constantly Close’ Friend Jacob Elordi

To accessorize his wardrobe, Keoghan wore a single, delicate gold drop-chain around his neck. A pair of bracelets appeared on one wrist, while he donned a watch on the other. The actor completed his red carpet look with a pair of black dress shoes.

Amy Sussman/Getty Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler

The actor also posed at the premiere with Austin Butler — who wore a brown two-piece suit, styled traditionally with a white shirt underneath. He added a bit of contrast with a black tie, black buttons, and black shoes.

Keoghan stars as a World War II fighter pilot in the Apple TV+ drama alongside Butler, 32, with whom he sparred with off-screen, he told GQ.

Butler “was pretty good,” Keoghan told the magazine of teaching the Elvis star some tricks. “I learned him how to box,” he added.

Related: Barry Keoghan Opens Up About His Mother Who Died of an Overdose: 'She Was Battlin' a Lot of Stuff'

Elsewhere in his chat with GQ, the Irish actor revealed that Masters of the Air also helped him fulfill a career-long dream.

“I always wanted to play a pilot,” Keoghan shared, adding that he was partly inspired by his previous role in Christopher Nolan’s war drama Dunkirk.

Amy Sussman/Getty Barry Keoghan at the 2024 Golden Globes.

With his viral Saltburn performance and consistently unique 'fits, Keoghan has proven to be one to watch this award season, both on the big screen and the red carpet.

Story continues

At the Golden Globes last week, the Banshees of Inisherin actor was one of several celebrities to put the “red” in red carpet — and one of the best-dressed stars overall.

Related: Saltburn's Barry Keoghan Opens Up About Almost Dying from Necrotizing Fasciitis Infection

For the ceremony, where he earned a nod in the best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) for Saltburn, Keoghan wore a show-stopping checkered Louis Vuitton look.

The Globes ensemble included a red wool evening jacket in heritage Damier, red tailored trousers and white rounded collar shirt with pearl buttons from the fashion house’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Barry Keoghan at the 2024 Golden Globes.

But where Keoghan really proved himself as a style stand-out was his accessories.

The actor took a maximalist approach, elevating the award-show look with some chunky wrist-wear, a gold-and-pearl belt chain, sparkling broach, pearl necklace and a Tiffany & Co. earring.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air premiere Jan. 24 on Apple TV+.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.