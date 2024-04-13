Barry Keoghan Spotted Sweetly Filming Sabrina Carpenter During Her Debut Coachella Performance

Carpenter sung at the festival on Friday, April 12

Tommaso Boddi/Getty; Kevin Kane/WireImage Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan is on boyfriend duty at Coachella!

The Saltburn star, 31, was spotted filming his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s first-ever performance at Coachella on Friday, April 12, as he came out to support her at the festival.

In a clip posted by a concertgoer on X (formerly Twitter), Keoghan stood in front of the stage and held up a phone to film Carpenter, 24, as she performed her set. The singer appeared on the balcony of a mock motel that had been created for her gig at the festival.

At one point in the video, Keoghan turned and followed Carpenter with his camera, filming her as she walked to the side of the stage — committing wholeheartedly to the task at hand.

Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair Keoghan was seen filming his girlfriend Carpenter's Coachella performance on April 12

A second clip posted on X showed the actor — who was decked out in a white vest, Burberry-print shorts and a matching lanyard covering his mouth — pausing filming duties to watch Carpenter perform along with fans, who stood in the stands on either side of him.

Keoghan and Carpenter were later caught on video as they hopped on a buggy cart following her performance.

Keoghan’s attendance with Carpenter at Coachella comes weeks after the actor supported the singer during Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, where she was the opening act

Robyn Beck / AFP; John Nacion/Variety via Getty The actor came out to support the singer at her debut gig at the festival

On March 3, Keoghan was spotted watching Carpenter perform in the crowd during Swift’s concert at Singapore’s National Stadium in Kallang. In a video shared on X at the time, Keoghan watched as Carpenter sang the outro of her hit “Nonsense” as he smiled and raised his hands, applauding.

According to a photo posted on X, the actor was also seen attending Swift’s first show in Singapore the previous night on March 2.

Rumors of a romance between Keoghan and Carpenter began in December 2023, when the pair were first spotted having dinner together. They reportedly met three months prior at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week.

The couple have since been spotted on multiple dinner dates and hanging out around Los Angeles. On Feb. 9, they dined together at Nobu in L.A., and the following morning, they shared a kiss as Keoghan dropped the singer off at her house.



