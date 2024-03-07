Barry Keoghan Brings Back the '70s with Leather Jacket and Wide-Legged Pants — See His Retro Red Carpet Look!

The ‘Saltburn’ star rocked the throwback look at the Vanities Party in Los Angeles

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Barry Keoghan on March 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Alexa, play “Murder on the Dancefloor” because we’re celebrating Barry Keoghan’s latest fashion win.

The Saltburn star arrived at Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in a '70s retro look.

Keoghan rocked a light brown leather jacket with dark brown detailing on top of a satin checkered brown and beige button-down. A peek of a white netted top peeked out under his neutral jacket and shirt.

He paired the jacket with beige wide-leg long trousers — which likely got wet thanks to the Los Angeles rain Wednesday night!

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Barry Keoghan on March 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

He accessorized his ensemble with a pair of black loafers and a big-face watch with a brown leather band that matched the jacket's brown detailing. He also wore a gold necklace with three gold rings threaded on the chain.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Barry Keoghan on March 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

This look joins a roster of standout style moments for the 31-year-old star, who’s been hitting up the biggest parties, premieres and award shows in a range of daring looks.

In January, he attended the L.A. premiere of Masters of the Air (Keoghan stars as a World War II fighter pilot in the Apple TV+ drama) in an ivory Dolce & Gabbana sleeveless suit set featuring a double-breasted V-neck crop top and trousers.

Amy Sussman/Getty

He kept his jewelry simple with a gold drop-chain around his neck, a pair of bracelets on one wrist, a watch on the other. Black Christian Louboutin shoes completed the look.

At the Golden Globes in January, the Banshees of Inisherin actor was one of several celebrities to put the “red” in red carpet — and one of the best-dressed stars overall.

For the ceremony, where he earned a nod in the best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) for Saltburn, Keoghan wore a show-stopping checkered Louis Vuitton look.

Amy Sussman/Getty

The Globes ensemble included a red wool evening jacket in heritage Damier, red tailored trousers and white rounded collar shirt with pearl buttons from the fashion house’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

But where Keoghan really proved himself as a style stand-out was his accessories.

The actor took a maximalist approach, elevating the award-show look with some chunky wrist-wear, a gold-and-pearl belt chain, sparkling broach, pearl necklace and a Tiffany & Co. earring.



