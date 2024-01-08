Barry Keoghan Attends 2024 Golden Globes in Dashing Red Suit and Pearl Necklace

The 'Saltburn' star wore a striking Louis Vuitton look

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Barry Keoghan at 2024 Golden Globes.

Barry Keoghan wore a red suit for the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet!

The 31-year-old Saltburn star, who earned a nod in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category, stepped out in Beverly Hills at the Sunday awards show.

The Irish actor wore a Louis Vuitton look, including a red wool evening jacket in heritage Damier, red tailored trousers and white rounded collar shirt with pearl buttons from the Spring-Summer 2024 collection. He accessorized with a golden belt chain, pearl necklace and earrings.

Rosamund Pike also scored a nomination for her role in the film in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category.

Amy Sussman/Getty Barry Keoghan at the 2024 Golden Globes.

For Sunday's show, Keoghan is up against performances by Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colman Domingo, Cillian Murphy and Andrew Scott.

It's been a major year for Keoghan, who is celebrating his second in a row as a Globes nominee. Keoghan's latest Globes outfit comes a year after he wore a charming blue-gray suit, which he paired with matching trousers, black dress shoes and a silver watch.

In 2022, the actor earned awards buzz at the ceremony for his work in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin. His performance in the film also earned him a Best Supporting Actor nod at the 2023 Academy Awards. Both awards ultimately went to Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Earlier in the week, Keoghan caught up with Variety about his performance as Oliver in his latest boundary-pushing film Saltburn, in which his character drank the leftover bathwater of Jacob Elordi's Felix following an intimate scene.

Of course, Saltburn-inspired bathwater candles soon hit the market. And as Koeghan joked with the outlet, he "already [has] 10 of" them.

“They’re all burning at my house right now," he joked.

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 81st annual Golden Globes as they're broadcasting live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.



