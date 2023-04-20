Barry Humphries in ‘unresponsive’ state at Sydney hospital – reports

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries is reported to be “unresponsive” in a Sydney hospital, according to local media.

The 89-year-old, best known for his character Dame Edna Everage, was being treated at St Vincent’s Hospital after suffering “health issues” following hip surgery.

According to Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, he was readmitted after suffering complications.

Barry Humphries in character as Dame Edna Everage (David Cheskin/PA)

On Thursday it was further reported by multiple local outlets that Humphries had gone into an “unresponsive state” and had been given morphine by doctors.

A family statement previously issued to the Sydney Morning Herald thanked fans and hospital staff for their “support and good wishes”.

Humphries has been a staple of the British comedy circuit since moving to London in 1959, appearing in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver!.

He was among the leading members of the British comedy scene, alongside Dudley Moore, Alan Bennett and Spike Milligan.

Alongside his Dame Edna Everage alter ego, he also appeared as the lecherous Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone, an elderly, childless man living in the suburbs.