Barry Hearn: Ronnie O'Sullivan wants to get banned

Barry Hearn accused Ronnie O’Sullivan of courting a ban

The feud at the heart of World Snooker rumbles on as Barry Hearn accused Ronnie O’Sullivan of wanting to make himself a ‘martyr’.

This year’s UK Championship has been overshadowed by O’Sullivan’s repeated threats to set up an alleged breakaway tour, that he claims has the support of John Higgins.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hearn dismissed claims he was preparing to ban the five-time world champion but accused him of deliberately agitating for a sanction.

“I have to factor in something special – Ronnie is a genius and geniuses are not the same people as you and I,” said the Matchroom Sports supremo.

“They don’t have the same rationale, the same thought process. You have to factor that in while not ignoring the rules, and I’m trying to with Ronnie.

“But he’s making my life harder and harder. In a way I think Ronnie would quite like to be banned because he becomes a martyr for whatever cause is in his head.

“I have no intention of banning him because the game needs him. But he must obey a set of rules that are in the players’ contracts. Those rules are in play and they will be maintained.”

O’Sullivan has remained in commanding form on the baize, brushing past Martin O’Donnell 6-1 to reach his 11th final at the UK Championship.

The 43-year-old claims he has already won the support of a number of Tour professionals but many of them are concerned about going public with their backing.

“I’ve already spoken to a lot of the players and they all agree with me that they think they are good changes,” he said.

“I don’t see what talking to Barry will do. I know a lot of the players are worried about upsetting Barry and putting their name to it.

“If you want to add your name to the list of supporters – do it. If you want to be anonymous, if that’s what they’re scared of, then great. But I’ve said what I have to say.”

Story continues

Watch the Snooker UK Championship LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds