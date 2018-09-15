Barry Hawkins edges out Ding Junhui to set up Shanghai showdown with Ronnie O'Sullivan

Barry Hawkins will play in Sunday’s Shanghai Masters final

Barry Hawkins set up a fascinating Shanghai Masters final against Ronnie O’Sullivan when he came back from 9-7 behind to beat home hope Ding Junhui 10-9 in Saturday’s semi-final.

Hawkins at one stage looked well in charge of his clash with Ding when he moved 7-4 in front. But the Chinese star stepped up a gear, winning five frames in a row to move within one of victory.

The Englishman had the tallest of orders then, but he held his nerve to win two frames, with breaks of 101 and 60, to level at 9-9. Hawkins then cooly made a break of 67 in the decider for a fine 10-9 victory.

“It was great,” a delighted Hawkins said after the match. “Most of the crowd were on his side but I think a few were cheering for me.

“I felt pretty good. I got my chance and managed to hold myself together. To get into a big final like this is a really good start to the season.

Ronnie O’Sullivan reached the final by beating Kyren Wilson on Friday

“It would be amazing to win the tournament and lift the trophy. I know what I have got to do against Ronnie. You have to take chances and cut out silly mistakes. I’ve beat him before over a long distance. Although he has bashed me up most of the time. I just have to go out there and enjoy it. I’ve got nothing to lose.”

O’Sullivan had booked his place in the final with a 10-6 win over Kyren Wilson in the first semi-final on Friday. It was a largely disappointing affair, with in-form Wilson clearly not at his best.

Many fans were hoping for a final between two superstars of the baize, Ding and O’Sullivan in China, but Hawkins had other ideas. Now memories will come flooding back of a brilliant Crucible final in 2013, when O’Sullivan beat Hawkins 18-13. There’s every chance Sunday’s match will be an entertaining affair too.