The Barry Gibb Talk Show Returns To ‘SNL’ With Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon

Once it emerged that Justin Timberlake was returning to Saturday Night Live, it was inevitable that Barry Gibb would make an appearance.

Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon brought The Barry Gibb Talk Show back for its seventh appearance – over ten years since it was last on the show.

As ever, the former NSYNC star and Tonight Show host played Barry Gibb and his quiet brother Robin, who doesn’t have anything to add.

Continuing to use the Bee Gees’ Nights on Broadway as the basis for their parody, the Gibbs were joined by Bowen Yang, Keenan Thompson and host Dakota Johnson.

“You look like if Don King ate another Don King,” said Fallon’s Barry Gibb. “I fear nothing; I watched Saltburn with my entire family and I knew about the bathtub scene beforehand.”

“I am legend; I have not cried in 77 years except for Australian show Bluey,” he added. “If you don’t cry at Bluey, you’re not a real man”

The sketch kicked off in 2003 when Timberlake hosted and Fallon was still on staff. Timberlake and his-then girlfriend Cameron Diaz brought it back, with Fallon, as he was promoting Fever Pitch, in April 2005, Timberlake and Fallon returned in December 2006, May 2009 and May 2011, before its last skit before tonight in December 2013 when Barry Gibb made a surprise appearance, a year after his brother Robin’s death.

Talkin' it up on The Barry Gibb Talk Show! pic.twitter.com/MqEPXP4IAN — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2024

