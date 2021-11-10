Barry Callebaut confirms targets, ups dividends after FY profit beat

FILE PHOTO: Logo of chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut confirmed its mid-term targets and raised its dividend on Wednesday after the Swiss chocolate maker's profit rose more than expected and sales volume increased during its 2020/2021 financial year.

The global chocolate market has seen sluggish growth recently, but Barry Callebaut has done better thanks to a recovery in its restaurant business and new deals with food groups outsourcing chocolate production.

The world's biggest chocolate maker, which supplies big food groups like Nestle and Hershey, said its net profit for the year to Aug. 31 rose by 20.4% to 384.5 million Swiss francs ($421.60 million).

This was ahead of a forecast for 378.2 million francs in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Sales volumes increased by 4.6% and revenue reached 7.208 billion francs, the Zurich-based group said, slightly ahead of forecast for 7.177 billion francs.

"We have returned to our healthy growth path, with good profitability and strong cash flow generation," Chief Executive Peter Boone, who took over in September, said in a statement.

Barry Callebaut proposed a dividend of 28 Swiss francs per share for fiscal 2020/2021, up from 22 francs a year ago and 26 francs in the fiscal year preceding the pandemic.

The company confirmed its target of average annual volume growth of 5-7% and earnings before interest and tax to grow above that rate in the three-year period to 2022/2023.

($1 = 0.9120 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)