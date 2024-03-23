Barrow 1-0 Newport County: Barrow edge out Exiles thanks to Stockton winner

Barrow have recorded 11 clean sheets across their last 15 matches at Holker Street and have not conceded in their last four home games.

Barrow maintained their League Two promotion push with a 1-0 win over Newport County that damages the Exiles' hopes of securing a play-off spot.

Cole Stockton's 20th minute winner - assisted by former Newport favourite Dom Telford - proved decisive.

Seb Palmer-Houlden and Will Evans both came close to finding a County equaliser at a windy Holker Street.

Barrow might also have extended their lead, but Kian Spence and Telford both missed chances to add a second goal.

The win sees Barrow remain sixth in League Two, four points outside the automatic promotion spots and six points above eighth place.

Defeated Newport slip to four points behind the play-off berths in 11th spot.