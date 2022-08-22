Barristers strike could fuel knife crime, warns victims’ commissioner

Charles Hymas
Jo Sidhu, chair of the Criminal Bar Association, speaks during a criminal barristers' strike' in June this year - John Sibley/Reuters
Jo Sidhu, chair of the Criminal Bar Association, speaks during a criminal barristers' strike' in June this year - John Sibley/Reuters

Knife crime could rise as a result of increasing court delays in the barristers’ strike, the victims’ commissioner has warned.

As criminal barristers voted on Monday to mount their first indefinite all-out strike over pay, Dame Vera Baird warned lengthening court delays could see more criminals walking the streets and more victims dropping out of cases.

“If the courts are at a complete standstill and you cannot remand people in custody due to rules on time limits, then the risk is – people who should have been in court, remain on the streets on bail,” she said, noting that 60 to 70 per cent of defendants were subsequently convicted.

“There must be a risk of more repeat crime. It could be knife crime. It could be anything, but it is going to be a relatively serious crime. We know very well that a large percentage of crime is due to repeat offending particularly in burglary but also in violence.”

Her concerns were echoed by Sir Peter Fahy, the former Greater Manchester chief constable, who said that the court backlog had already led to offenders spending more time on bail and reoffending. Victims are currently having to wait, on average, a year from reporting an offence until seeing a trial conclude, and two years in the case of rape trials.

Sir Peter said: “There is a backlog of 58,000 cases and if you’re dealing with young criminals, crucially, you get them into court quickly. If they’re out on bail, the chances are they’re going to commit more crime which puts more work back into the system and creates more victims.”

Nearly 2,300 members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) voted on Monday by a majority of 79.54 per cent in favour of escalating their action to an indefinite, uninterrupted strike over criminal legal aid rates from September 5, the day the new prime minister takes over.

A permanent strike by criminal defence specialist lawyers will mean that most Crown Court trials in England and Wales will have to be postponed or could collapse, in some cases as witnesses drop out owing to long delays.

The CBA is seeking a 25 per cent increase in their legal aid fees, claiming that rates have effectively fallen by 28 per cent over the past decade where, after expenses are taken into account, some junior barristers earn less than the national minimum wage.

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, accused barristers of "holding justice to ransom" and insisted it will cause "untold anguish" to victims.

He wrote in the Daily Mail: "Leaders of the CBA are now holding justice to ransom – threatening the progress we’ve achieved, causing untold anguish for victims, and preventing the innocent from clearing their names."

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the actions of the CBA were increasing the court backlog and hampering efforts to drive down crime.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has offered a 15 per cent fee rise from September, which they say will mean the average barrister will earn £7,000 more per year.

Downing Street said the strike was a “disappointing decision” that would “force victims to wait longer for justice” and urged the CBA to rethink its plans. Sarah Dines, the Justice Minister, said it was an “irresponsible” decision that would see “more victims face further delays and distress”.

In an exclusive article for The Telegraph, included in full below, James Cartlidge, a justice minister until last month, called for a block on strikes by expanding the state-run Crown Defence Service (CDS) to take over the role of defending from self-employed criminal barristers. It would operate like the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) with salaried staff.

Mr Cartlidge conceded that increasing the government payroll might not appear Conservative but said: “There is something even more fundamental in Conservatism that is now at stake – the role of the state to guarantee the safety of its citizens, with a functioning criminal justice system central to delivering that historic article of the social contract.

“As such, I believe that we have to seriously consider directly employing defence advocates in sufficient numbers to ensure our criminal courts can function.”

The MoJ is consulting on expanding the CDS, which is currently a small unit within the MoJ staffed by a dozen barristers who take on the most complex cases that require defending.

The CBA claimed around 80 per cent of cases could be disrupted by the action although the MoJ suggested that the current one-week on strike, one-week off had only hit around 16 per cent of hearings.

One CBA source said that they were prepared for a year-long strike, as many had shown they could do it by going a year without regular work during the Covid pandemic.

Because criminal defence barristers are self-employed, are not trade union members and the strike is voluntary, the CBA is not covered by strike laws which require a fresh ballot after six months. It will, however, put any improved MoJ offer to its members.

CBA members claimed they could stay on strike as long as they could afford it, through chambers’ strike funds and other legal work. Private city firms have already offered some work.

Dame Vera and Sir Bob Neill, chair of the Commons Justice Committee, urged ministers and the CBA to open talks to settle the dispute to avoid further delays in justice.

The next prime minister must create a state-employed criminal defence system

By James Cartlidge

The decision of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) to vote for an all-out strike threatens – in their own words – to “incapacitate” our Crown Courts, bringing criminal justice to a standstill. As the justice minister responsible for criminal legal aid until early July, I would offer the following advice to the new prime minister: urgently start recruiting a permanently employed Crown Defence Service; a CDS to sit alongside the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), to guarantee that our most serious criminal trials are free of disruption.

Why is this so important? Criminal barristers are self-employed businesses. They are not state employees like the directly-employed prosecution lawyers who staff the CPS. Of course, there is much that is special about the independent criminal bar and in theory it can be very efficient. What Conservative would naturally want to expand government payroll when a myriad of businesses can perform the task in question to a high standard?

And yet, there is something even more fundamental in conservatism that is now at stake – the role of the state to guarantee the safety of its citizens, with a functioning criminal justice system central to delivering that historic article of the social contract.

As such, I believe that we have to seriously consider directly employing defence advocates in sufficient numbers to ensure our criminal courts can function. This would not be “the end of the criminal bar”, since it is already the case with the CPS that they rely on self-employed advocates for particular expertise; it’s just that the core cadre of criminal defence advocates would be government staff, in order to provide certainty over our ability to hold trials.

To be clear, I write with no privileged knowledge of what government policy might be. I am an ex-minister simply writing what is blindingly apparent: there is no way the Government could accede to the CBA’s demands. Having rejected the 15 per cent increase in their fees that I was able to secure – with the strong backing of Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary – they are demanding not only 25 per cent for future work, but 25 per cent backdated. That is totally unreasonable. What would it mean for all of the other pay negotiations if a Government already committed to the generous figure of 15 per cent were to roll over?

Surely other sectors offered much lower figures than 15 per cent would then expect not only higher settlements, but backdated ones too?

And in the event that the Government did concede, perhaps not on 25 per cent but on some form of backdating, do we really think that there would be no further strikes in the future? The CBA’s leadership is surely never going to give any kind of guarantee against future action, and there would be nothing to stop further strike threats within months. The message would have been received loud and clear that strikes in the courts work – no matter how much damage they cause, no matter how much longer rape victims and others are forced to wait as a direct consequence of such action.

For the truth is, the CBA’s narrative of constantly blaming government funding for their members’ financial fortunes ignores other structural causes. Operating as businesses, criminal barristers are subject to competition, and increasingly solicitor advocates have picked up a growing share of their available work, significantly denting traditional criminal barrister income.

And whilst much has been made of the relatively low earnings of junior criminal barristers, there has been little to no public discussion about how chambers – who organise barristers’ rotas – allocate work. Yet there is much anecdotal evidence that, for example, young female barristers are given lower paying cases, whilst senior barristers (usually male) are given the higher-earning work. This is not the fault of the Government.

Above all, it is the very fact that barristers are self-employed that determines why they are paid accordingly. Anyone hiring a self-employed builder would not expect to pay them until the work was done. The same is true of barristers. That’s why backdating pay makes no sense. The CBA are also asking for guaranteed increases for future years, with a “pay review body”; but this is the type of arrangement available for permanent employees, not the self-employed.

If you have an organisation seemingly intent on indefinite strike action, no matter the cost to wider society, with demands that no Government could acquiesce to, what options are left to deliver the national interest?

There is only one – to rapidly recruit a Crown Defence Service to mirror the CPS, with lawyers who would have the security of a permanent post and, in return, the Government of the day would have the certainty that it could keep the courts running. That is now a paramount priority.

