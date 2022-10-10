Barristers end strike after accepting Government pay offer

Barristers have called off their strike after a majority voted to accept the Government’s improved pay offer.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) voted by a 56.8 per cent to 43.2 per cent majority to accept a £54 million package offered by the new Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Announcing the result on Twitter, the CBA said the industrial action would be suspended from 6pm on Monday evening.

The six-month dispute over a 15 per cent fee rise offered by the Government has led to hundreds of trials being delayed, adding to the backlog of nearly 60,000 crown court cases.

In its statement on Twitter, the CBA told members: "The criminal justice system remains chronically underfunded. As a democratic organisation, we take our mandate from you.

"Your engagement has been overwhelming and we know that you remain committed to achieve a strong, sustainable, independent criminal bar for the future."

Under the deal, Mr Lewis agreed to extend the 15 per cent pay rise to cover most of the backlogged crown court cases.

He also promised £4 million worth of fees to cover barristers for additional pre-trial hearings in rape cases where victims are cross-examined on video to spare them the trauma of appearing in court.

The barristers were previously only going to receive the extra £7,000 a year for new cases - and would have been out of pocket for the pre-trial rape hearings, a key plank of the Government’s policy to tackle the slump in sexual assault convictions. The fee increases will also apply to solicitors.

The agreement followed talks instigated by Mr Lewis after he took over from Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary last month.

Mr Lewis said: "My priority in these first few weeks as Lord Chancellor has been to end CBA strike action and reduce delays for victims, and I’m glad that barristers have now agreed to return to work.

"This breakthrough is a result of coming together and restarting what I hope to be a constructive relationship as we work to drive down the backlog and ensure victims see justice done sooner."