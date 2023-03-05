Barrie, Saros lead Predators past Blackhawks 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyson Barrie, Philip Tomasino and Colton Sissons each had goals, Juuse Saros made 27 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Predators won their second game in a row and fifth in six games in their quest for a Western Conference wild-card spot.

Seth Jones scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who lost their fourth straight.

Barrie, playing his second game for Nashville since he was traded from Edmonton on Tuesday, made it 2-1 at 12:08 of the second with a 55-foot drive that was deflected by the Blackhawks’ Philipp Kurashev. Ryan McDonagh picked up an assist on the play. Petr Mrazek was screened by teammate Nikita Zaitsev, making his debut with Chicago.

Mrazek finished with 22 saves.

Jones’ slot backhand tip 37 seconds after the opening faceoff put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0. Andreas Athanasiou picked up his 100th career assist on the goal.

Nashville tied it on Tomasino’s power-play goal at 9:36. Mrazek gave up a big rebound on Yakov Trenin’s shot and Tomasino had an open net.

Saros made a big save on Jones’ drive from the point with 59 seconds left, and Sissons sealed the win for Nashville with an empty-net goal with 30 seconds remaining.

NEW FACES

The Predators featured only one new player in their lineup on Saturday. Center Rasmus Asplund, acquired from Buffalo on Friday, played his first game for Nashville.

Along with Barrie, defenseman Cal Foote and left wing John Leonard played their second games for Nashville.

The Blackhawks, after making nine deals before the deadline — notably sending away Patrick Kane, Max Domi, Sam Lafferty and Jake McCabe — had two players in their first game for Chicago: Zaitsev and left wing Anders Bjork.

UP NEXT

Nashville: at Vancouver on Monday.

Chicago: host Ottawa on Monday.

Tim Cronin, The Associated Press