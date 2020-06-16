Barrick Gold sells most of its shares in Chinese miner Shandong Gold for US$210M

Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp. says it has cashed in most of its shares in Hong Kong-listed Shandong Gold Mining, taking advantage of an increase in price as world gold prices strengthen.

It says it realized US$210 million (C$285 million) from the sale of 79.3 million shares of the Chinese state-controlled company at a price of HK$20.50 per share

Barrick says it purchased the shares in the fourth quarter of 2018 at HK$10.50 per share.

Barrick continues to hold 10.25 million or about two per cent of Shandong Gold's H-class shares as part of what it calls its commitment to the long-term strategic partnership.

It says the shares it sold were placed primarily with institutional shareholders.

In May, Shandong Gold agreed to buy Canadian junior TMAC Resources Inc. for around $230 million, an offer that is to be voted on by TMAC shareholders next week. TMAC owns the Hope Bay gold mining property in Nunavut.

