Campo Grande Stock Car: Barrichello wins from 14th on the grid
After qualifying at the back of the grid for Race 1, began his recovery in the first race in order to have a better start position for the second event. He took advantage of changing four tyres and refueling at the end of the opener, and then made a ‘flying’ pitstop in Race 2 to secure first position.
“You have to fight for it, the regulation allows that to happen, so for the second race we were able to execute it perfectly. I didn't have a good qualifying, but I leave here very happy with all I got,” said Barrichello.
“I am so happy,” said Camilo. “Having a win after the Santa Cruz do Sul weekend was very positive. We leave Campo Grande as the highest scorers of the weekend, the goal is fulfilled, we deduct points from [points leader Daniel] Serra.”
The next round will be the 'Million Race' on August 25 at Interlagos.
Championship standings
1 Serra 190
2 Mauricio 175
3 Campos 169
4 Barrichello 168
5 Camilo 166