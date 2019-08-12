Campo Grande Stock Car: Barrichello wins from 14th on the grid

After qualifying at the back of the grid for Race 1, began his recovery in the first race in order to have a better start position for the second event. He took advantage of changing four tyres and refueling at the end of the opener, and then made a ‘flying’ pitstop in Race 2 to secure first position.

“You have to fight for it, the regulation allows that to happen, so for the second race we were able to execute it perfectly. I didn't have a good qualifying, but I leave here very happy with all I got,” said Barrichello.

Rubens Barrichello wins at Campo Grande

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rubens Barrichello wins at Campo Grande Duda Bairros

Duda Bairros

finished third.

“I am so happy,” said Camilo. “Having a win after the Santa Cruz do Sul weekend was very positive. We leave Campo Grande as the highest scorers of the weekend, the goal is fulfilled, we deduct points from [points leader Daniel] Serra.”

– who still leads the championship – in fifth.

The next round will be the 'Million Race' on August 25 at Interlagos.

Championship standings

1 Serra 190

2 Mauricio 175

3 Campos 169

4 Barrichello 168

5 Camilo 166