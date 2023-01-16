Barricade® to Unveil Continuous Insulation Corner Sheathing at IBS 2023

INDEVCO North America will introduce an energy-efficient Barricade brand structural sheathing corner wrap at the 2023 International Builders’ Show, along with Barricade brand and Perma R brand building envelope solutions.

Barricade Thermo-Brace Guard

Barricade brand structural sheathing corner wrap

Richmond, VA, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) 2023, INDEVCO North America will introduce its unique, patent-pending Barricade Thermo-Brace Guard product, a structural continuous sheathing for building envelope corners that unitizes walls and insulates corners for higher energy efficiency, while eliminating the need for corner flashing.

Visitors can view demos and request samples of Barricade Thermo-Brace Guard, as well as other Barricade and Perma R brand building envelope solutions, at Booth #C7937 from January 31 – February 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Thermo-Brace Guard Continuous Insulation Corner Sheathing

This continuous corner guard solution can be applied with Barricade Thermo-Brace lightweight structural sheathing or with Barricade Thermo-Brace SIB (R3 or R5) reversible structural insulated sheathing, both of which are produced in Doswell, Virginia.

“Thermo-Brace Guard,” says Geoff Baldwin, Chief Innovation Officer at INDEVCO North America, “is both energy efficient and cost effective.



The way it wraps a corner joins two separate walls into a complete enclosure, creating continuous insulation that protects against air infiltration and prevents moisture build-up at the corner. It also eliminates the cost and installation challenges associated with corner flashing, which saves money and time for builders and contractors.”

The continuous corner sheathing application has the same strength as the Thermo-Brace structural sheathing, which is rated higher than OSB bracing requirements identified by the International Building Code®.

Because the product is unique in the market, INDEVCO North America is working with 3rd party engineering to evaluate whether even higher values of structural and seismic properties will be obtained.

Barricade & Perma R Building Envelope Solutions

INDEVCO North America intends to bring the ultimate energy-efficient building envelope portfolio to its customers to help in the transition to a net zero carbon footprint housing sector.

On display at IBS 2023 will be the full range of Barricade products: Barricade Building Wrap for residential, multi-family home, and commercial applications; Barricade Thermo-Brace Structural Sheathing; Barricade Thermo-Brace Structural Insulated Board (SIB); Barricade UDL Synthetic Roof Underlayment, Barricade Flash flashing, Barricade Construction Seam Tape.

In addition, with the recent acquisition of Perma R Products, INDEVCO North America will display non-structural rigid foam insulation products, including PolyPro EPS Rigid Foam Insulation and Halo® Exterra®, Subterra®, and Interra® GPS Rigid Foam Insulation for external, subterranean, and interior applications.

About INDEVCO North America

INDEVCO has operated for over 40 years in the US market, as Interstate Resources, Inc. through 2017 and presently as INDEVCO North America. Headquartered north of Richmond, Virginia, the protective materials manufacturing group produces Barricade® and Perma R® Building Products in Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. The distinct brands – serving different channels, end markets, and geographical territories – offer one of the most comprehensive building envelope product portfolios available in the US.

INDEVCO North America plants also manufacture paper and plastic Packaging Solutions in South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia and manages recycling operations for reprocessed and biomass materials that create a circular economy. Member manufacturing plants serve a growing list of industries, including building and construction, beverage, chemical and petrochemical, food, industrial salt and minerals, lawn and garden, packaging converting, pet food, and transport.



