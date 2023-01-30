Barrett Strong, songwriter who penned the lyrics of Motown classics such as War and I Heard it Through the Grapevine – obituary

Telegraph Obituaries
·6 min read
Barrett Strong in 1970 - Charlie Gillett/Redferns
Barrett Strong in 1970 - Charlie Gillett/Redferns

Barrett Strong, who has died aged 81, was the first male artist to record a hit for the Detroit-based Motown Records, his gruff voice being heard on the 1959 number Money (That’s What I Want); he was, however, a reluctant vocalist and instead teamed up with Norman Whitfield to write some of the label’s best-known soul songs, many of them performed by the Temptations.

Money, with its immortal line “Your love don’t pay my bills,” began life one July afternoon when Strong was working on a song at the offices of Tamla Records, as Motown was originally known. He heard Berry Gordy, the label’s founder, playing the piano in the studio and talking with the receptionist Janie Bradford, and joined them.

Sitting down next to Gordy at the keyboard, he began to play a repetitive motif. “I was playing that piano lick and Mr Gordy said, ‘What’s that?’ I said, ‘I don’t know’.” He started singing the lyrics that Gordy and Janie Bradford had been working on. The result was Money, a number that gave the fledgling label both credibility and a vital infusion of cash.

Impressed by Strong’s improvised singing, Gordy chose him to record the vocal line. Money reached No 22 in the US charts and has since been covered by countless bands including the Beatles and the Flying Lizards. Strong, however, never saw any money for Money. At first he showed scant interest, dismissing the song as “just a spin off from What’d I Say, that Ray Charles thing”.

Unbeknown to him, however, Jobete Publishing, Motown’s publishing entity, had written to the US Copyright Office in 1962 saying that there had been a mistake and that his name should be removed from the copyright registration. It was restored in 1987 but removed again the following year, although he knew nothing of this until 2012, by which time it was too late to recoup any of his lost earnings.

Barrett c. 1970 - Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Barrett c. 1970 - Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

There were no such problems with his other Motown songs, including Wherever I Lay My Hat (1962), which was later covered by Paul Young; I Heard it Through the Grapevine (1967), a hit for both Marvin Gaye and for Gladys Knight and the Pips; and Papa was a Rollin’ Stone (the Temptations, 1972), for which he received a Grammy Award. He and Whitfield were closely associated with the Temptations, starting with I Wish it Would Rain (1967) and Cloud Nine (1968), which created a new, psychedelic kind of soul.

Yet the Strong-Whitfield song that had the greatest impact was War, a scathing commentary on America’s military adventures in Vietnam that is known for its widely quoted refrain: “War! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing!” He had a paratrooper cousin who was badly injured in Vietnam and a singer friend who was crippled for life after being hit by shrapnel. “You talk about these things … and it inspires you to say something about it,” he said.

War was originally heard on the Temptations’ album Psychedelic Shock (1970), but Gordy decided not to release the single, for fear of alienating the band’s more conservative fanbase. Instead, it was released by another Motown artist, Edwin Starr, whose harsher version invoked exactly the sound that Strong was looking for and became the first fully anti-war single dealing specifically with Vietnam to reach No 1 in the Billboard charts. “When Bruce Springsteen did War, it was real exciting to me, ’cause he felt what I felt,” Strong concluded.

Barrett Strong was born in West Point, Mississippi, on February 5 1941. When he was five his family moved to Detroit, where his father worked at the Uniroyal plant. As a teenager he taught himself to play the piano, often accompanying his older sisters in their gospel group, the Strong Sisters, in the city’s churches.

“My sisters were very pretty girls, so when all the singers would come to town, all the guys would stop by my house. I’d play the piano and we’d have a jam session,” he said. The singer Jackie Wilson was among their number and soon introduced him to Gordy.

Strong was still a pupil at Central High School, Detroit, when he entered a tiny basement studio to record his first single, Let’s Rock (1959), though few copies were pressed and it was little heard beyond Detroit. Before long he was working at a shoe store at 12th Street and Clairmont, the centre of the 1967 riot, and trying to get noticed in music.

He recalled small gigs around town at venues such as the Dairy Workers Hall with a drummer friend, emulating Ray Charles. “Smokey Robinson, all of us, all doing amateur contests at theatres around town,” he said. “Everybody tryin’ to win $25.” Yet he “wasn’t crazy” about appearing on stage. “It’s too demanding. You owe yourself to the public,” he told Richard Bak in the book Detroitland (2011). “I preferred to be behind the scenes.”

Strong in 2012 outside Motown's original headquarters in Detroit - FABRIZIO COSTANTINI
Strong in 2012 outside Motown's original headquarters in Detroit - FABRIZIO COSTANTINI

After Money he worked with Gordy and Robinson on Yes, No, Maybe So and cut the first version of Gordy and Robinson’s Two Wrongs Don’t Make a Right. In need of steady employment, however, he left Motown to work on a Chrysler production line in Detroit, before returning to the label in the mid-1960s. His career there ended for a second time in 1971, when Gordy moved Motown to California and Strong remained in Detroit. “I love my hometown,” he explained. “It’s funky here. It’s not so funky there.”

That move provided an opportunity to resurrect his solo career, including releasing the singles Stand Up and Cheer For the Preacher (1973) on the Epic label and Is it True (1975) for Capitol, as well as the albums Stronghold (1975) and Live & Love (1976).

He also worked with the city’s young musicians, treating them as his extended family. “Some of the guys I’m working with are into the older singers and they look at me as someone who can teach them something,” he said. “And I look at them as having something new they can teach me.”

Strong sold the rights to many of his songs, and in 1995 created Blarritt Records. “I love music, the creative process,” he said. “I dreamt of building a studio and making it work. But you can’t sit at home and dream about it – you’ve got to get in the trenches.” He did not, however, have a strong head for business and the studio failed.

In the early 2000s he returned to singing, releasing his first album for 25 years, Stronghold II (2001), a return to the lush Motown soul that he had helped to create in the 1960s with eight original tracks and a cover of I Wish it Would Rain, one of his Temptations songs. But he was no longer doing it for personal glory. “Been there, done that,” he explained. “I’m not into that thing anymore, jumping up and down onstage shaking my booty.”

Strong, who had a stroke in 2008, rarely talked about the past and hardly ever agreed to interviews. “Talk about what I’m doing now,” he said in 2011. “Yesterday’s gone.” Modest to a fault, he told how during Motown’s 1960s heyday he and Whitfield “wrote maybe 300 songs and we had 12 good ones”, adding: “So 288 were bad ones.” Historians of the genre might beg to differ.

Barrett Strong had at least six children.

Barrett Strong, born February 5 1941, died January 29 2023

Latest Stories

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Lightning beat Kings 5-2 for 12th straight home win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for t

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. “I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said t

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • 49ers-Eagles NFC championship matchup has old-school feel

    Nasty defenses. Strong rushing offenses. Physical in the trenches. This 49ers-Eagles matchup in the NFC championship game Sunday has all the elements of old-school football. But don’t overlook all the playmakers at the skill positions on both teams. Philadelphia has running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert to go with quarterback Jalen Hurts, a finalist for both the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. San Francisco has running b

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob