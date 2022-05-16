Barrett quits after Bulldogs slip to last of NRL standings

SYDNEY (AP) — Trent Barrett quit as Canterbury’s head coach less than halfway through Australia’s National Rugby League season after the Bulldogs slumped to last place in the standings.

Canterbury issued a brief statement Monday to announce Barrett’s departure three days after a 16-6 loss to Newcastle, the team’s eighth loss in 10 games this season.

Barrett, who represented Australia in 15 test matches and played more than 200 NRL games from 1996-2010, coached at Manly from 2016-18 before joining Canterbury as head coach for the 2021 season. He stood down with a record of five wins in 34 NRL games in charge of the Bulldogs.

The club didn't immediately announce a replacement, with the Bulldogs set to play Wests Tigers on Friday.

__

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports