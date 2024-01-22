Barrett-Jackson Features Two of the Coolest Mustang IIs Selling This Thursday At No Reserve

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Which would you add to your Ford Mustang collection?

The Barrett-Jackson auction, renowned for showcasing some of the most coveted cars in the collector's universe, is gearing up for an electrifying event this Thursday. At the heart of this automotive spectacle, two extraordinary Mustang IIs – the Stallion and King Cobra – are poised to steal the show. These exceptional vehicles, each with their own unique allure and rich history, are set to be auctioned at no reserve, promising an adrenaline-fueled bidding war. As enthusiasts and collectors from around the world turn their eyes to this prestigious event, let's delve into the legacy and distinctiveness that make the Stallion and King Cobra two of the coolest Mustang IIs to ever hit the auction block.

1978 Ford Mustang

Lot #648 presents "The Stallion," a meticulously restored 1978 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe. This masterpiece underwent a comprehensive disassembly, leading to a ground-up restoration that artfully blends classic aesthetics with modern performance enhancements. Under the hood, it boasts a robust 302ci V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience. Performance is further amplified by a 4-barrel carburetor, Pertonix ignition, and a cooling system anchored by an aluminum radiator. The Stallion's stance is emphasized by staggered Center Line wheels, coupled with a 3.55 rear end, custom headers, and a dual exhaust system that resonates with power. Exterior modifications include tastefully tucked bumpers and LED lighting enhancements, alongside factory-style rear and side louvers and distinctive sequential rear LED blinkers. A tribute to the limited-production Stallion, the exterior is adorned with original Stallion-style badges, expertly painted to honor its lineage. Inside, the attention to detail continues with a completely rebuilt interior featuring a pristine roof liner, seats, console, dash, and instruments, all restored to their original glory. "The Stallion" is a true testament to craftsmanship and heritage, ready to make its mark at the Barrett-Jackson auction. *Note: The title is branded as "Not Actual Miles." See it here.

1978 Ford Mustang King Cobra

Lot #678 showcases a stunning 1978 Ford Mustang King Cobra, a true gem restored to its original splendor. Dressed in its authentic Ford Bright Red, this model is not just a visual delight but also a powerhouse, featuring a robust 5.0-liter 302ci V8 engine paired with a precise 4-speed manual transmission. As one of the 4,971 units crafted in 1978, and even more exclusively, one of the 2,017 equipped with a 4-speed manual gearbox, this King Cobra stands out in its rarity and performance. It's not just about the looks; the KC package, valued at $1,252, ensures an enhanced driving experience with superior wheels, tires, suspension, and engine upgrades, cementing its status as a true performance vehicle, not merely an aesthetic statement. This piece of automotive history is authenticated by its accompanying Marti Report, further solidifying its pedigree and appeal. Catch this marvel at the Barrett-Jackson auction, where it's poised to turn heads and ignite the passion of collectors and enthusiasts alike. See it here.

